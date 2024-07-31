Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

The 2024 CLAY Festival held a CLAY market Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, at the Murray Hotel in downtown Silver City.

Organized this year by  Western New Mexico University Associate Professor of Ceramic and Expressive Arts, as well as Department Chair of Expressive Arts Courtney Michaud, the entire CLAY Festival, which began earlier in the week, culminated in the market. She was on hand to answer questions.

The market featured local ceramics artists, as well as out-of-town ones from Roswell, Las Cruces and Santa Fe, and it also drew in several artists from Tucson, Arizona.

The variety and creativity of these artists showed in their work, all of which once began as a lump of clay. 

Lisa Mizuno chats with Claude Smith about his work

Mary Diesel of Las Cruces talks about her Holes installation based on a poem

Kathryn Allen with her ceramic cactuses

Michelle Parlee holding one of her desert critters

Her desert critters on display

Some of Lisa Stelling-Jokisch's work

Michael Scherer purchasing one of Lisa's plates

Linda Baker of Tucson showing her work

Denise Gullett also of Tucson with her work

Olivia Teller of Tucson shows her pottery

Jesse Hinson of Tucson with her work

Musicians entertaining

Melissa and Mark Henshaw of Tucson put flower designs on their pottery

Julie Szerina Stein of Tucson with her tiles

Susan Mach of Silver City with her creative work

Kate Brown of Grant County with her sunflower pottery

Kate's intern Anna Bononcino with work done under Kate's tutelage

Lizzie Slegier of Silver City with her pottery

Nancy Phillips of Roswell shows her work

Ann Alexander of Silver City shows her various creations

Blythe Whiteley, known locally for her colorful silk fabrics, also creates pottery

PBJ-Pottery by Bernadine and Jeff holding a couple of their pieces

Jorge Luis Bernal of Santa Fe, an architect by training, with his clay casitas

