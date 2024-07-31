Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The 2024 CLAY Festival held a CLAY market Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, at the Murray Hotel in downtown Silver City.
Organized this year by Western New Mexico University Associate Professor of Ceramic and Expressive Arts, as well as Department Chair of Expressive Arts Courtney Michaud, the entire CLAY Festival, which began earlier in the week, culminated in the market. She was on hand to answer questions.
The market featured local ceramics artists, as well as out-of-town ones from Roswell, Las Cruces and Santa Fe, and it also drew in several artists from Tucson, Arizona.
The variety and creativity of these artists showed in their work, all of which once began as a lump of clay.
Lisa Mizuno chats with Claude Smith about his work
Mary Diesel of Las Cruces talks about her Holes installation based on a poem
Kathryn Allen with her ceramic cactuses
Michelle Parlee holding one of her desert critters
Her desert critters on display
Some of Lisa Stelling-Jokisch's work
Michael Scherer purchasing one of Lisa's plates
Linda Baker of Tucson showing her work
Denise Gullett also of Tucson with her work
Olivia Teller of Tucson shows her pottery
Jesse Hinson of Tucson with her work
Musicians entertaining
Melissa and Mark Henshaw of Tucson put flower designs on their pottery
Julie Szerina Stein of Tucson with her tiles
Susan Mach of Silver City with her creative work
Kate Brown of Grant County with her sunflower pottery
Kate's intern Anna Bononcino with work done under Kate's tutelage
Lizzie Slegier of Silver City with her pottery
Nancy Phillips of Roswell shows her work
Ann Alexander of Silver City shows her various creations
Blythe Whiteley, known locally for her colorful silk fabrics, also creates pottery
PBJ-Pottery by Bernadine and Jeff holding a couple of their pieces
Jorge Luis Bernal of Santa Fe, an architect by training, with his clay casitas