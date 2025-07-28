CLAYFestival took place in Silver City July 14-19, 2025

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

This author and photographer covered on July 18 and 19 a couple of demonstrations, a book presentation and part of the exhibits of the Southwest Archaeological Field School, in addition to the CLAY Market (which will be in a separate photo essay).

Light Art Space has demonstrations of pottery painting by Ana Estrillo Friday and Saturday, along with a juried ceramics show, called Perception, juried by Bianka Graves.

The Silver City MuseumAnnex on Saturday, hosted Oralia Lopez, with her very finely painted pottery. She uses a brush with two human hairs, usually from children in her village, because the hair is more flexible than adult hair. She also brought pottery representing many of the potters in Mata Ortiz, Mexico. She represents 80-90 artists, many of whom are made up of artists from five generations of a family. She said about 350 people live in her village and about 2,000 in Mata Ortiz, itself.

Charmayne Samuelson, also in the museum Annex, again promoted her books on the man who discovered the artists in Mata Ortiz and her latest book, a bilingual book, Poetry of the Clay/Poesia del Barro.

Ion the courtyard of the Silver City Museum, students from the Southwest Archaeological Field School exhibited their projects. One of the instructors, Allen Denoyer, demonstrated how he taps a piece of ricolite to shear off a bit of the black stone to then create an arrowhead. He was one of four staff members and 12 students, who participated in the field school. Several students had set up their exhibits [but this photographer got there too late to talk to all of them.]

Aurelia Brice of Chicago exhibited her project, Non-Intentional Damage and Changes in Pottery at Nan Ranch ,where the field school took place.

Carmen Elcassar of Oregon exhibited her plant-based project.

Quetzali Lomeli, also of Chicago, showed her project on Jewelry at Nan, including ricolite and serpentine.

