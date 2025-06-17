Dear Santa Clara, Bayard, and Hurley Communities,
In response to the ongoing wildfire situation nearby, we are setting up a Clean Air Shelter at Cobre High School to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents. This facility will be available for anyone needing a safe space to escape the smoke and poor air quality.
**Details of the Clean Air Shelter:**
- **Location:** Cobre High School Cafeteria
- **Address:** 1300 Tom Foy Blvd, Bayard NM 88023
- **Opening Date:** June 17,2025
- **Hours of Operation:** As Needed based on Air conditions
Please feel free to bring any necessary supplies, such as medications, personal items, and comfort items. We will have staff available to assist and ensure the shelter is a safe environment for everyone.
We urge all community members to stay updated on the situation and make safe choices during this time. If you have any questions or need assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out to your local fire department.
Thank you for your cooperation and support.
Larry Montoya
Santa Clara Fire Chief