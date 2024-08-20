[Editor's Note: A final attempt to clear up some continuing confusion on the Silver Schools Bond issue ballot what is due in the clerk's office today before 7 p.m. If you have not returned it today, Aug. 20, 2024 is the deadline.]

The example calculations for the school bond increases published in the Grant County Beat on August 9, 2024 are unclear.

https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/silver-schools-bond-would-increase-property-taxes-by-23-1-2-to-25

The first item was a 4.1 mil increase. Mil refers to the thousandths, so in actual numbers it is .0041. That was implicit in the example but confusing.

The first example should have been explained in one of two ways:

1. $250,000 x .333 = $83,333 x 0.0041 = $341 (to the nearest dollar)

2. Calculations, in thousands only, to avoid the mil multiplier

$250 x .333 = $83 (rounded) x 4.1 = $340 (to the nearest dollar and the $333 is not included resulting in the smaller value)

Similarly for the second item, a 2 mil continuation. This would be a tax reduction if its is defeated.

1. $250,000 x .333 = $83,333 x .002 = $167 (to the nearest dollar)

2. Calculations in thousands only to avoid the mil multiplier

$250 x .333 = $83 (rounded) x 2 = $166

Richard Johnson, PhD. (Retired Emeritus Professor of Computer Science from WNMU)