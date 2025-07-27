By Lynn Janes
The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a regular meeting on July 14, 2025. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana(online), David Terrazas (online), Emmarie Heredia and Angelina Hardin. Interim Superintendent Randal Piper also attended online.
The board approved the agenda.
Public input none currently.
Action items
Kaeley Weimerskirch, Vice President RBC Capital Markets, LLC, had attended online to answer any questions about the resolution approving a lease purchase arrangement and a certificate purchase agreement. The council approved both actions.
[Author's Note: Some discussion took place on these items, but the online audio had been nonexistent or very vague for the whole meeting.]
These action items did move the process forward for the General Obligation (GO) bond question for the upcoming ballot in November.
Meeting adjourned.