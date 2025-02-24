By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a regular meeting on February 10, 2025. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, David Terrazas, Angelina Hardin and Emmarie Heredia. Superintendent Michael Koury also attended.

Begay read the Kiwanis student of the month recipients.

Dominic Rivera, Snell Middle School has always been kind to other students and has a positive attitude. He gives his best effort always, has a GPA of 3.14 and participates in the Mariachi program.

Alexis Carrillo, Cobre High School has been a stellar student not only in athletics but in the classroom. She has been invoved in Cheer, powerlifting and softball and excels at everything she does. She has a 4.15 GPA.

The board approved the agenda with the exception of moving the preventative maintenance plan presentation to earlier in the agenda after reports. Guadiana wanted to know why the action items had been moved to the end and it would be the most important part of the meeting and should be at the beginning for the public. Begay agreed with him but explained why it had been done this time. It has been done to accommodate the attorney that would be making a presentation. She had been traveling from T or C and had to attend a board meeting there.

Public input none currently.

Administration, principals and directors reports.

Suzanne Chavira, director of curriculum would present later due to being in another meeting.

Cory Gropp, principal Cobre High School, told the board he had great statistics to report on testing. The percentages had made a significant jump from last year to this year. He had each board member read off the documents he had provided them showing the increases. They had made large gains across the board but had some drops and Gropp attributed it to the students that had been absent, sick or have attendance issues.

He presented some huge jumps and said the students always had it in them. The teachers had just found ways to pull it out of them. "I want to reiterate my teachers are great. They teach really well."

The students know how much they have improved. On their progress reports they have a QR code so the parents can scan it to see their results.

The board had a number of questions for Gropp on the data and professional learning time. The board asked that Gropp look for a student representative for the board meetings. He said he would look into finding someone. Begay said that way they receive the students' perspective on what goes on.

Gropp talked about the new student spirit store. It has been slowly evolving. They have finished the texture on the walls and now have started painting. Next will be the floors. All of the equipment has been purchased. It will be called the Tomahawk Shop. They will have an embroidery machine and t-shirt printing machine. He said they had discussed the purchase of a laser engraver. The students have also been excited. Someone will be coming in to train the students and teachers on how to use the machines.

The students working in the store will receive dual credits through Western New Mexico University. The dual credits will be introduction to business, business management and entrepreneurship. Gropp wants to eventually have an online store front. They would have to see what the students wanted to do because it will be a student-driven enterprise.

LaVerne Martinez, principal Hurley Elementary, said she has been extremely proud of the testing scores from their students. They had made significant jumps. The school had jumped 20 points. She thanked a list of people for their help and support to make it happen. They had received certificates from the state for the increases in scores and have the designation of a spotlight school. She had provided the board with the data. "My teachers are extremely strong in motivating their students. Each student has a data folder, and they will always check it to see where their scores are."

Martinez has been spending more time in the classrooms and developed her non-judgmental walkthrough forms and feedback sessions. The teachers have taken to it really well. The teachers have learned to pivot easily. "I am super proud of them always wanting to be learners and be better."

They have held after-school programs—Generation Genius and Lego Robots two days a week. This year they have been able to do it every day of the week. The Lego Robotics has always been full. A new program started, and the kids have really liked, Art and Math Fusion. Yoga has also been added.

"Every week there is something going on and a lot of great things." Martinez said the attendance had improved but they still need more. They have had several students with ten or more absences and many have doctors excuses. "I am happy they get taken to the doctor." She had developed a contract between her and the parents. It is an understanding that even though they have doctors excuses she honors that, but it does not change the fact they have not attended school. "We have an amazing nurse who can assess them." They have had a few attendance meetings with the parents that had been successful.

Terrazas had attended a parent-teacher conference for his son. He commented on the great teamwork they had.

Begay congratulated them on their spotlight status with the state.

Guadiana said, "You had extraordinary scores, and I am proud to be associated with that." He asked about special education (SPED).

Martinez said they have been using the co-teaching model and have been working amazingly together. They have seen benefits from it. However they need to reassess it because some of the kids have fallen back and need more processing time. Those students have not been unable to work at the same level as the other kids and have been given intervention and target instruction. The teachers have been trying to work with them to build their confidence.

Teachers have been trying not to do as much teacher-led instruction but shift to student-led instruction. It seems to have also helped the SPED kids. They retain information from their peers.

Erica Luckhurst, coordinator of SPED, went over the test scores at all the schools. Each had shown improvement, and the growth had been great. Hardin asked if they had any gifted students, and she said they had three or four. She asked if they had enrollment options or could do university classes. Luckhurst said they have an eighth-grader that attends the high school for enrichment from the freshman level. Begay asked about the Aspire Program. They only have two kids involved currently. The board had a number of other questions she answered.

Chavira had an update for the board. She went over a lot of data from all the schools and showed the trends from 2022 through the present time. She provided them with the documents supporting the information. The students have a lot of upcoming testing, so she asked that they send positive thoughts to the teachers during testing time.

Chavira went over the grant applications she had submitted and what they would be for. One thing to help would be a pilot program call Unified App. This will put most federal programs into one application. It will help them not have to do the same thing over and over again. Fifty schools will be part of the pilot program.

She went over some of the curriculum they have been looking at and said ultimately it would be up to the teachers.

They have started thinking about summer school and will be allowed five students per teacher. Right now, they have fourteen teachers signed up to teach. She also wanted to let the board know that they have four teachers that will be in a leadership development program to become principals in a year.

Teacher of the year will be coming up. The nominations have been closed. Sometime in March they will be choosing the teacher for the honor.

Chavira wanted to mention the business center at the high school. She knew Gropp had probably mentioned it. With the laser machine they can create cups and other things like that. She had a sticker that the machine had made and gave one to each board member and said the laser machine could not have been purchased without the help of a grant from Freeport McMoRan.

Jasmine Black, operations assistant/district office secretary, presented the 2025 preventative maintenance plan for the district. It must be updated every January and approved by the board. The function of the plan has been to ensure that the school facilities are safe, functional and suitable for students and staff. It also ensures the life of the equipment and infrastructure by preforming regular scheduled maintenance. It saves money by preventing unnecessary and costly repairs.

Black went over the goals of 2024. They had three and the first had been providing training to employees. The staff had been receiving training. The employees had training on roof repair, wall repair, playground equipment safety and maintenance, and Gary Placencio, coordinator of operations did a locksmith training course. Now if any locks need to be rekeyed it will not have to be outsourced and will save money.

The second goal had been to improve completion rate on work orders to 85 percent by December 2024. January 1, 2024-June 30,2024 they had 1,100 work orders created and 954 had been completed. They had reached 85.9 percent completion in those six months. In July 2024, Placencio had taken over and they had a 100 percent completion in the next six months.

The goals for 2025 will be to replace physical keys with a keyless entry system to reduce unauthorized access to facilities. A few locations have already been done but it will be expanded. The second goal will be to replace outdated thermostats with energy efficient ones district wide. This will save money on cooling and heating. The last goal had to do with something pointed out during the state inspection. Some of the fire pole stations have been recalled so they will be replaced.

She had provided the board with all the documents. Placencio had not attended due to being sick. Guadiana asked about their polices and if they would be considered district policies or operational. Black said operational. Guadiana wanted to know if they had to go through reading or approval. Black said no. Begay liked the goals they had for 2025.

The board approved the master plan for 2025.

Finance committee report

Begay said they had met and had discussed the bills and budget adjustments. They also talked about the finance committee guidelines. Everyone had been in agreement with the guidelines that had been proposed. The committee spoke to being involved in the budget process before it would be presented.

Audit committee report

Heredia said they had not met since the last board meeting but would meet soon.

Board members' reports.

Hardin wanted to thank all the teachers, principals and aides because the scores show they have been doing a good job with the kids.

Heredia wanted to do a shout out to Hurley Elementary and said she was sorry she had not been able to attend the celebration for a spotlight school. "It was a huge testament to the teachers and their leadership." She noted that San Lorenzo had great scores also, and it would be a testament to their teachers and leadership. The overall district had shown improvement. She wanted to do a shout out to both the girls' and boys' basketball teams. The boys had recently successfully beat Silver High School.

Heredia wanted to echo what Hardin said about the teachers, principals and aides. It takes everyone to make the school successful. She especially wanted to thank the nurses right now because they have had some sickness in the schools. She didn't know if it has been called strep or stomach flu. She said all the nurses on all the campuses have been wonderful.

Begay wanted to echo what Heredia had said. She didn't wish what had been going around on her worst enemy. "Wash your hands, use sanitizer and stay home if you are sick." It has been a great positive meeting and great to highlight the great things that have been happening in the district. The kids have been learning by the evidence of the test scores and data trends. "It is hard to be a teacher right now. We are in the trenches as teachers."

Terrazas welcomed Tuan Tran to the district. He recently started in the technology department as a computer technician. He echoed all the thanks and compliments the board had just mentioned. "They have had great numbers, and it all goes back to the leaders. I appreciate everybody's work."

Guadiana wanted to echo what the board had said in comments. He wanted to reflect on some changes that had happened. For a time, they had not had a curriculum. It had been absent for 10-20 years. Now they have scores that reflect a positive outcome. He said he still felt painful about the students that dealt with what they had before. "I applaud the efforts of providing what the teachers needed, the tools to engage the students in a successful way."

Superintendent's report

Koury had an update about the public schools finance authority (PSFA). Part of the requirements for moving forward with a new school had been the preventative maintenance plan. "We're 100 percent right on the mark. Everything is good. It boils down to the finance piece behind it." They had concerns on the audit status, and the state said it would be fine. By the time the district comes to that place, Koury hoped the audits would all be done. He spoke to Placencio and Black being the dynamic duo. They both have been perfect at what they do. Placencio does the groundwork and Black does the paperwork. "The funding for the new school is on track for the project next year." They had reached out to the bonding company talked about the GO bond and that they didn't want the taxes to increase. Koury turned it over to Frank Ryan, finance director, to explain.

Ryan said they would be doing another educational technology note this year because the district has technology needs. It will be the third and final year of the program. They will be looking at putting together a bond issue for GO bonds in November. The current capacity for the district is $14,473,000 and as of August 1, 2025, they will have outstanding bonds of $3,760,000. Going into the November 2025 election they will have the capacity of $10,713,000. In November, they will be looking at doing $6 million in order to do design services for the new school. It will be able to pay for those bonds. It will leave the district with approximately $4 million in capacity for the future. They have started working with the bond advisors to start the process.

Koury said they have been well ahead of the process and everything will line out. "Our community has always been fantastic about supporting us in our bond elections." He noted especially since it would be for a new high school and possible middle school combo. Hardin asked if it would be a combination and Koury said that would be a decision to make when they came to that place, and it would need to be a bigger discussion." It will not be a decision for any of us, but a collective one. For sure it would be a new high school."

Having the two facilities together would have many benefits. Koury went over all those benefits and didn't see one negative having the two schools together. He also thought the PSFA would prefer having both done together costing less. "It is a win-win, but the decision needs to be done by the district and community."

Guadiana asked when they would start public meetings on the new school. Koury thought waiting to do it at the beginning of the next school year would be best. It would be a perfect time to promote just before the election so they have it fresh in their mind what the district would be doing. Guadiana wanted to see it earlier.

Gropp wanted to invite everyone to a game they would have with Hatch.

The board went into executive session

The board came back into open session and said no action had been taken. It had been limited to the superintendent's evaluation and personnel matters specified on the agenda.

Action items

The board approved the minutes from January 13, 2025, board meeting.

The board approved the bills that had been discussed in finance and approved.

The board approved two budget increases. One for rural low income schools and Carl Perkins. Ryan said when they had built the budget earlier last year, they had to use tentative amounts and had received the final allocation amount from the public education department.

The board approved the NMSBA policy services subscription agreement.

The board approved, except Guadiana, the written censure of board member Guadiana, as presented.

Begay read the full letter and the policy he had violated. The letter had been reviewed by legal counsel. It also included him not being allowed to serve on any committee in 2025. It cited board meeting incidents and surveys that had specifically mentioned Guadiana in a negative light. He had been accused of being combative and accusatory rather than constructive, causing disruption. Begay cited a number of other situations in which Guadiana had violated policy.

Elena Gallegos, Walsh Gallegos Law Firm, had attended the meeting to speak to the board about the finance subcommittee and audit committee. She had reviewed a few of the board meetings to hear the discussions on these matters. Tonight, they have guidelines for both committees to approve. She had attended to help answer any questions and walk the board through it.

Gallegos started with the substance of her recommendations and why. She addressed some of the conversations about other committees in the state, but school districts have specific guidelines different from other governmental agencies. Each committee has their statutory functions. She had provided copies of the state statues she would be referring to and went over each committee. She also brought guidelines that other school boards had used. Gallegos had taken the board's proposed changes and when she found problems put them in red and went over each one with the board.

Guadiana disagreed with some of her statements, and they discussed those for some time. Gallegos said it would not be typical to have an attorney at the meeting, but she had been asked to be present and facilitate the discussion.

Gallegos said what the audit committee had done helped give her insight into the entire board. "As your counsel it helped give me insight into how the audit committee was understanding its role. I have been clear that I think there are some problems with that perception." The district has two committees whose roles need to be sorted out. She continued with where the authority would be and that would be with the board.

"I am here to answer questions so this does not linger, and these committees can be functioning, and each understand their statutory goals and don't step over the other." Gallegos and Guadiana disagreed about what should and should not be in open meetings. Gallegos respectfully disagreed with Guadiana on some points several times during her presentation.

Gallegos wanted to revisit something said earlier about other governmental entities. What Guadiana had been talking about would be the very reason they need guardrails in the audit committee. The audit committee thinks they can come in an investigatory fashion and essentially expand the parameters by calling for special audits, do inquiries to determine the need of a special audit. The finance committee should be the oversight committee. She had seen this in the language used in the charter and had concerns but tonight had witnessed it being repeated in the conversation. That behavior from the audit committee would be problematic. She reminded them all they would be subject to the Audit Act confidentiality. "No discussion in closed audit committee meetings could be discussed because they are protected."

"I do not disagree with you about the need for an oversight committee, but that's not the role of the audit committee. It is the role of the finance committee." Guadiana had cited some language used on the committees at Albuquerque Public Schools. Gallegos disagreed with the interpretation Guadiana had made. Guadiana told her she was incorrect. The disagreements continued for a while.

At this point they board took a break and started with the audit committee after.

The discussion came to voting on the audit committee and if the superintendent and finance director would have voting rights. She continued with the statues and what they said.

Terrazas has some questions about the language used for members being different from the finance subcommittee and audit committee. Gallegos said it had to do with the statute. "They are statutorily different. A subcommittee would be only board members, whereas a committee can have non-board members." The legislature had designed it that way and she said that can be debated but their role would be to follow the statute.

She went over the audit committee members and requirements and meaning of ex officio. Guadiana disagreed with her assessment on the members. Gallegos said, "I have a lot of respect for you and your ideas, and I can understand why, if you were a legislator what you are saying would arguably be a better improved version of that statute, but your legal interpretation, I have to disagree with you on." She continued to explain the meaning of ex officio. She reminded them that clearly each of these committees does not have the authority to do anything other than advise.

Guadiana continued with his concerns for some time. Gallegos said she felt like his disagreement had more to do with how the legislature sorted out the obligations. "Once again, your point is being made but it's the point for the finance subcommittee and not the audit committee. I'm sorry you think the legislature got it backwards, but what I am expressing is what the law says. It is not a complex legal analysis." It had been a straight language of the law. She wanted to see the energy on making sure both committees will be full, vibrant and fulfilling all of their statutory roles.

Gallegos asked to continue with the duties. She went over it all at length. She then went into policies that went on for a while. "I want to compliment you all. I think you are hitting the issues and that you are handling them in a very responsible way. I know the work of this board has not been easy but with what time I have been here, I am confident that the five of you and your superintendent are going to continue to work collectively to reach good decisions."

Begay thanked Gallegos for coming to help. Guadiana thanked her for her work and said he had respected her from the beginning. The board approved the guidelines for the finance subcommittee and audit committee. Guadiana voted no because of some changes in the language he had wanted.

In the last meeting, elections had to be tabled because of a tie vote. Hardin had not been present to break the tie.

The board vice president needed to be filled. Heredia, Guadiana and Hardin nominated themselves. All three failed in the first round. They did nominations again and Heredia won by one vote the second time. Heredia will be the vice president.

Two members of the board needed to be voted for service on the finance subcommittee. Begay nominated herself and Terrazas. All voted for Terrazas and Begay all had voted yes except Guadiana. Both will serve on the committee.

Two members of the board needed to be voted for service on the audit committee. Hardin nominated herself and Begay nominated Heredia. All voted for Hardin. All but Guadiana voted for Heredia. Both will serve on the committee.

The board had to elect the chair for the finance subcommittee. Terrazas nominated Begay and Hardin nominated Terrazas. In a 2-3 vote, Begay will remain chair. Hardin and Guadiana had voted no. Terrazas voted against himself and lost.

The board had to elect the chair for the audit committee. Begay nominated Heredia and Guadiana nominated Hardin. Heredia won the seat. Hardin voted against herself.

The board had two people interested in serving on the audit committee that didn't have a student in the district. Gallegos reminded the board this volunteer would need to have experience in accounting or financial matters. This person would not need to have a student at Cobre. Guadiana wanted to point out he had worked with both, and they were very qualified and went over their qualifications. Robert Esqueda and Steve Armendariz had sent in letters of interest and have been serving on the audit committee. Guadiana said it would be a difficult choice and wished they could have both but could not due to the state statutes.

Begay said it would be a hard choice and apologized for not being in compliance and thanked them both for their service. Guadiana asked if they could make a local change so both could be kept and Gallegos while she understood how hard it would be they could not and went through a long explanation.

Begay nominated Esqueda and Guadiana nominated Armendariz. Esqueda had three yes votes from Begay, Heredia and Hardin. Terrazas voted no and Guadiana abstained. The vote passed. Esqueda will continue on the audit committee.

Meeting adjourned.