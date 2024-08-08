By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held two regular meetings on July 22, 2024. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, David Terrazas, Angelina Hardin, and Emmarie Heredia. Superintendent Michael Koury also attended.

The board approved a lease purchase agreement. Kaeley Weimerskirch, RBC Capital Markets, joined the meeting by phone to explain the educational technology notes (ETN) for $1,145,000. She had previously spoken to the board on their options. The agreement will close August 28, 2024, and pay off August 29, 2024, and they will pay interest for one day in the amount of $174.65, an interest rate of 5.56 percent.

Guadiana wanted to know what the notes would be spent on. Begay said Koury and Katelyn Church, coordinator of technology, had spoken on it before but asked them to go over it again. Church said it would pay for computer upgrades, chromebook upgrades, software and a server cluster.

The board approved the certificate purchase agreement related to the ETN.

The board started the second meeting.

The board approved the minutes, but Guadiana had abstained.

The board approved the broadband deficiencies correction program award. Church said it has been an annual award from the state to help fill the gap and helps districts pay for broadband. Guadiana wanted to know if the Mimbres will have the same speed. Church said at this time they receive service on a different network, but they have been working at putting them on the same network. She said it would happen sometime in in the next school year or by the 2026/2027 school year.

The board approved the information technology security procedures. Church had provided the board with a packet with the procedures. She said last year when she had come to Cobre they did not have this. Now the students could have a safe cyber experience, and it prevents phishing. The procedures have been vetted by the state and comply.

Koury had the new principals to the district speak and introduce themselves.

Cory Gropp, Cobre High School principal, has worked in other schools in New Mexico and Texas. He went over all his education and licenses. He moved here from Aztec, New Mexico and said his wife's family came from Luna, Arizona.

John Brooks, Athletic Director and Vice Principal Cobre High School, came here from Fence Lake, New Mexico and has worked in education for 21 years. He has worked as a principal before and has an extensive athletic background.

Samuel Saucedo, Bayard Elementary School principal, came from El Paso. He went over his education and background. He said, "I am excited to make a positive impact."

Koury said he had one other to introduce but he had not been able to be there. "He is in the process of moving to the area and will be here August 19, 2024." He will be the assistant principal at Snell Middle School. He will be moving here from Columbia, South Carolina. Koury went over his education and background.

The board first disapproved the Cobre High School student and parent handbook. After discussion they tabled the vote. Guadiana wanted to table it. Koury wanted to have the books ready for when school started. The board had questions and concerns on the parts pertaining to cell phones and dress code. They also pointed out grammatical errors. This followed through with the same vote to table for the Snell Middle School student and parent handbook. A lot of discussion on cell phone use and how to handle the issue.

The board approved the elementary schools student and parent handbook

The board tabled the Athletic Activity and Policy handbook due to lack of time to review.

New business

Guadiana had brought three items of discussion.

The first one they discussed had to do with the possibility of prohibiting cell phones in the classroom. Guadiana said cyber bullying has been a problem in school and they have their laptops. Once the students become used to it, they will be fine, and it could be very positive. He had checked and many other schools had done this. Begay asked what schools he had checked. She added that they might receive a lot of backlash from the parents. Heredia said a lot more cyber bullying happens outside of school.

Church said as an educational institution they are required to protect children. She cited two recent federal acts that address it specifically. In some schools they kill cell phone signals because they can still be online with data plans and view things both acts have been designed to prevent. The only acceptable option would be they can't use phones. The district provides them with chromebooks that have been filtered and monitored to make them as safe as possible. She said she receives emails from the kids asking her to unblock Facebook and games. "Kids are here to get an education and not learn the newest song from Ariana Grande."

The discussion of cell phones continued for some time. They spoke to enforcing the rules they already had. Heredia said if you keep them engaged, they will not be turning to their cell phones. Koury and Gropp said it has not been a student problem but an adult problem. Begay wanted to hear from the teachers, students and parents on the subject before adopting a policy. She pointed out the Ron Clark Academy does not allow the students to have cell phones.

Guadiana wanted to know what had happened to the artificial turf stored between the football and softball fields. He wanted an accounting of what had happened. He said they used to have dozens of rolls and now very few. Koury said some had been put in the Conex containers. Guadiana asked how many years ago? Koury said many people that would know that have left now but he would try and find out. He pointed out they would be very hard to steal because of the weight of each roll, heavy equipment would be needed. Guadiana insisted somebody had to have seen something. Begay pointed out that at this point it would just be hearsay and they could not do anything. Hardin wanted to know why they had so much. Koury said they had probably been left over. Guadiana said he had seen enough to do another field, and it needed to be investigated. Begay said at this point they would not have a way to account for it. This went back and forth for some time.

Guadiana wanted to know how the school plans to address the vacancies. He had concerns with special education vacancies. Koury said they only have one vacancy at the high school in special education. "We are in better shape than the year before." The year before they had to contract out many of the positions and they worked remotely. This year they will be coming to the schools. Many have been paid better to work remotely, and it has made it hard to find people to come to the schools in person. Koury said this has been a problem nationwide. All the schools have been fully staffed except two positions.

Koury pointed out that last year they had moved teachers into special education, and they left because they didn't want to be there. They all discussed ideas to attract teachers to the district. Heredia suggested approaching recent university graduates. Koury said they had been doing fairs with a lot of other schools and gave an example of 180 booths and maybe 10 students came that attended. Western New Mexico University, which has had a decline in enrollment for education. Begay said, "Special education teacher burn out is high." Heredia said they should really encourage high school students to look into teaching. Koury said he felt the innovation zone funding will help build pathways to education.

Guadiana wanted to know if they tracked the students after graduation. Koury agreed it would be a good idea, but the last few years had brought many changes. Guadiana said the councilors have been the same so it could be done. "That data would be a measurement of how we are doing."

Finance committee report

Begay said they had to cancel the last meeting

Audit committee report

Guadiana said they had not met. He had been on vacation and the auditor could not make the meeting either. The auditor has been working on the special audit and they will be meeting later in the month.

Board member reports

Hardin didn't have anything to report.

Heredia wanted to welcome all the new administration and teachers. She had not been able to attend the Summerfest but had seen a lot of photos. She thanked everyone that had made it possible.

Begay said she had also not been able to attend Summerfest, but it had been a big effort by many. She wished everyone a great school year and could not wait to see the implementation of what had been learned the the Ron Clark Academy.

Terrazas said the Summerfest had been great and thanked everyone involved. "It was very well attended and brought all of Grant County together."

Guadiana said he echoed all that the board said about Summerfest. He had not been able to be there but acknowledged it had been a large effort and applauded all those involved. He added, "We have had a lot less volatility this year and I look forward to notable gains."

Superintendent's report.

Koury said all new administration will be attending the Ron Clark Academy. It has been a great culture shift and uplifting for the district. The students will be sorted into houses within a few days. This will be part of the techniques learned at the Ron Clark Academy. Silver Schools will be doing the same thing. Students will be able to have a good time while learning.

He had provided a list of fundraisers to the board in their packets.

On a side note, Koury said they had some amazing discussions during tonight's meeting.

The board went into executive session to discuss five pending litigation cases that included Annette Acosta v. Cobre Consolidated School District Board of Education (CCSDBE), Cecilia Barela v. CCSDBE, Melissa Maynes v. CCSDBE, Daena Davis v. CCSDBE and Maureen Peru v. CCSDBE. They also listed the status of the complaint against the superintendent and for the superintendent to update the board on any issues with employees.

The board came back into open session and said no decisions or actions had been taken.

Meeting adjourned.