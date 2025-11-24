Cobre discusses superintendent search

By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a special meeting November 3, 2025. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, Emmarie Heredia (came late), Angelina Hardin and Hector Carrillo. Interim Superintendent Randal Piper also attended.

The board tabled the fiscal agent agreement at the request to Piper. The department of public education still has it under review. Begay asked that it be sent to the finance subcommittee to also review.

Old business

The board discussed the new policy for naming / renaming school buildings and fields.

Carrillo had a comment that the field in question also had the name Rominger Field but also says Howie Morales Stadium. He wanted to know if they would just be adding Abe Armendarez. Guadiana said it would be adding to the Howie Morales name.

Begay said this discussion would be how to address name changes because they also have a request to change the Performing Arts Center. They had examples of what other districts had done in their polices. Las Cruces had the community involvement in the process. Guadiana liked Las Cruces with the participation of the community. The policy refers to distinguished person and Begay didn't know what would constitute that. She also questioned what would an outstanding contribution be. "How do we define that?"

Piper cautioned they could open the door to a lot of people wanting different things named. He did see the value and admitted it would be a tough decision. Gaudiana didn't think this would be something that would happen frequently. He suggested maybe a time period for consideration but not bake in barriers.

They all discussed the use of ballots for the community to aid in the decision and what that would look like. Would it just be paper or just electronic or both?

The baseball field was a unique situation. Begay spoke to the board being told the lieutenant governor had been asked about this, but no reply had been received. It will be something that they will need to discuss. Piper said they needed to visit with him on the proposal.

The board continued through the sample policy. It covered having a committee and who would be on that. Piper suggested that they also may consider a Hall of Fame wall. Begay like that idea. Carrillo pointed out they already have a Hall of Fame at the high school. Begay questioned how they chose those students to be put on that wall.

The conversation went to an Alumni Hall of Fame. They all liked some form of the Hall of Fame. Piper could not remember any facilities that had been renamed except Onate High School. It had been done for a political reason. Begay said the school she teaches at, Jose Barrios Elementary, had had a different name originally but it had changed long before her, and she didn't know the process they used.

Begay suggested their teacher and staff of the year banquet could incorporate distinguished alumni and athletic hall of fame.

The changes spoke to will be made and a first reading will happen at the next meeting. In case a building closes or moves the board reserves the right to retire the name or preserve it for future use. Begay cited the two schools in Silver being closed and it may be something that they will have to do in the Cobre district.

Public input none currently.

New business

At the last meeting they had one person present to do the search for the superintendent vacancy. They agreed they needed to have more input from other firms that could do the search. Although not meeting the threshold for requests for proposal (RFP) they felt it should be done. Carrillo said a cap should be put on it. He thought the district had spent $14,000 on the last search and he felt should be a lot less and suggested not more than $7,000. Begay suggested $8,000 to $10,000.

Gaudaiana spoke to the search for Piper, interim superintendent and that had been $5,000. He added this one they would have participation in the selection. Begay said they had a choice, the board decided the parameters, timeline and how the applicants would be handled. A bit of disagreement continued with that search event. Begay asked that the minutes be reviewed for the meeting that had taken place.

Carrillo felt this would be something the board could do and did not need to pay for an outside consultant. He did ask Piper if it would be something the staff could assist in. It would save the district a lot of money. Begay said they only have one person in human resources, and she may not have the capacity to do that. Piper said it would depend on how in depth they would want to go. Did they want to do statewide, southwest or national. They would have to talk with Norma Ramirez, human resources coordinator, to see what she would be comfortable with.

Begay agreed with Guadiana they should do an RFP as soon as possible.

The board went into executive session to discuss the interim superintendent's performance and existing contract. Under state law the board will be prohibited from taking any action to extend or terminate a superintendent's contract during any time between the date of a regular local election in which school board positions will be on the ballot, November 4, 2025, and 60 days after the convening of a newly elected board, March 3, 2025. Item two, provide verbal evaluative feedback to the interim superintendent.

The board came back into open session and affirmed no action had taken place.

Action items

The board will not be providing a written evaluation of the interim superintendent.

The board approved the interim superintendent's contract to expire on its own terms.

The board approved the interim superintendent to post a solicitation for a superintendent search consultant service.

Meeting adjourned.