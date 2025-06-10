By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a special meeting on May 15, 2025. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, David Terrazas, and Angelina Hardin. Superintendent Michael Koury also attended. Emmarie Heredia did not attend.

The board approved the agenda except Guadiana who voted no. Guadian didn't know how the topic for the executive session had been decided without the board's participation in the decision. He further cited for transparency the exclusion of the public would send the wrong signal even though it would be an interim position. The last point he wanted to make would be how could they have a selection without putting out a request for letters of interest. They still had a majority vote to go into executive session.

Public input none currently.

The board went into executive session to discuss potential qualified individuals to serve as interim superintendent. Guadiana voted no for the executive session, but they had a majority vote to go into executive session.

The board came back into open session.

Action items

The board had no action regarding the appointment of an interim superintendent.

Guadiana said they needed to discuss the solicitation for people with letters of interest. Begay said she would like to move on to the next item and that would be discussed.

Begay said she wanted to focus on the search consultant for a superintendent.

Begay called Dr. Monica Garcia to join the meeting. She had submitted a proposal to the board for the search. Begay also had their legal counsel Elaine Gallegos join by phone to help in the process.

Hardin questioned if the consultant would also be searching for the interim or if they would be doing it in house. Garcia said that would be the board's prerogative.

Begay asked if she had worked with other school districts and how fast the turnaround had been. Garcia said it would depend.

Garcia understood they wanted to find someone as soon as possible for the interim position. She could have a job posted by the following week, if they came together on what they wanted for the job description.

As a board they wanted someone with experience. Garcia would vet the applicants to make sure they met the criteria and then turn it over to the board to decide. She would be looking at their qualifications, references and social media footprint. Garcia said if they needed more support, she would be happy to help but her primary job would be to bring viable applicants for the interim position.

Begay said it had been her understanding Garcia has been a superintendent and retired as well as a PED (public education department) secretary. Garcia said she had been in education related fields for over fifty years. They had been human resources and hiring of staff. She had started her career as a teacher in the Albuquerque public schools and had held positions as principal, associate superintendent and superintendent. She continued lining out her qualifications to the board. She had also held the position of secretary of education. She knew the law and what they needed to do to be compliant and follow the correct process when advertising and hiring.

Guadiana asked if in her previous searches if she had a sense of anybody that would be interested in the position. Garcia said no, no one has contacted her directly. She does not know until they advertise, and people start submitting applications.

Garcia said likely the person interested in the interim position would be retired. A person probably would not want to give up a job for a short-term position unless they might be interested in the full-time position.

Guadiana reworded his question. He wanted to know if she actively had people she knew of that would be looking for this kind of position. Garcia said no that she has not been a headhunter. They would have to look to a headhunter firm. People submit resumes and the headhunters look to where they can be placed. She did have a list of superintendents that had recently retired that she could send applications to.

Begay said she thought the interim would be for a year and they could do a wider search for someone permanent. She did preface she would just be speaking for herself and not the board in this assumption.

Garcia's hope would be to have one or two board members assigned to work with her on the posting. She could write up the posting, but the board would have to make sure it fit their needs.

Gallegos wanted to clarify some things. If Garcia would be posting the position they had two ways to structure the interim superintendent contract. By state law they have to spell out the duration. The current superintendent has provided his resignation and that 30 days will be coming up soon. For the end date they could commit to a full fiscal year and have it end June 30, 2026. The other way would be to have an out clause stating it will conclude at the time a new superintendent had been named. Each would give the board a different pool of applicants.

The board discussed the different options and what they thought would be best. Begay and Guadiana agreed they liked the full fiscal year with an out clause.

Guadiana questioned why this opportunity had not been put out to other possible interested parties to be a search consultant and named John Bash who already knew the district and he further had concerns about the procurement policy.

Gallegos said if the cost would be over $60,000, they would have to put out an RFP (request for proposal). She did say it also would be determined by the local financing requirements. Koury said it would be the same as she had said.

The board discussed having two people on the board set up the criteria for the position and Guadiana said no board member should have that authority. They agreed to come up with the main points and have two board members work with Garcia on the smaller points.

The board approved the proposal of Garcia, Comprehensive Consulting Services, LLC to conduct the search for the interim superintendent. Guadiana abstained.

The board went over the criteria they would be looking for. Guadiana said they must have a financial background.

The end date of the contract will be until June 30, 2026, unless a permanent superintendent would be named. The interim person would need to have experience as a superintendent and at least a master's degree. The person must have finance and human resource experience.

Begay brought up the problem with finding housing in the area. They all discussed the problem and how it could be solved. Gallegos said they could include a possible negotiable housing allowance. The board agreed to a salary range of $130,000 to $140,000 with a negotiable housing allowance. They would also include as they do now a district cell phone, school vehicle, laptop and standard benefits.

The district will be posting the job for two weeks. The applicants' information will go to Garcia, and she will vet them and send a packet of the viable applicants that meet the requirements. The applicants will have to submit a letter of interest, resume and three references.

The board continued to vote on various items pertaining to the search. Begay wanted to be the person to be available for Garcia to take care of any housekeeping issues. Guadiana wanted to be second. Begay nominated herself and Heredia to take care of any housekeeping.

Guadiana said that two people that share the same ideas don't offer any range of discussion that could lead to better decisions. Begay said this would only be for housekeeping matters and they all had decided on posting requirements. "As board president I would keep everyone in mind on the board and do what is best for the district. I mean, it is just housekeeping matters. I want to reiterate that."

Meeting adjourned.