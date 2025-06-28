By Lynn Janes
The Cobre Consolidated School Board held special meetings on June 6 and 7, 2025. Board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, David Terrazas, Emmarie Heredia and Angelina Hardin. Superintendent Michael Koury also attended online.
Before the executive session on the first day Guadiana had a point of discussion. "I acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act allows the board to interview applicants for the superintendent position in closed session. However, doing so is discretionary. I believe the board would better serve the district by conducting the interviews in open session. The leadership places little or no value in transparency or community involvement."
The board went into closed session of both days for a long time.
The first day no action took place. On the second day they made a motion to enter into a contract with Randall Piper to serve as interim superintendent. The terms would be a prorated salary of $130,000 a year with a housing allowance of $1,500 per month to live in the county. He will have use of a school vehicle for business purposes and several other items.
Adjourned