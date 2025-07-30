Cobre Schools hosted annual Summerfest 072625

Photos by Meredith Phillips Below the text

Cobre Schools hosted its annual Summerfest at Cobre High School on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The main attraction for the parents and students is to collect at least 10 signatures from the vast variety of booths that take part in the event to maken the eligible to receive free school supplies.

Some are vendors, selling items such as food, many are informational booths, such as the individual school booths, and the Silver City Museum booth. Activities entice students and adults to take part in the fun.

The Cobre state championship Cheer Squad was present, including Coach Kaytie Marquez and Assistant Coach Leilani Marquez (far right) with their mascot, Christian McBride, and some of their champion athletes and new recruits (Jasmine Steele, Allie Peru, Gabby Medina, Ezmyah Dominguez, Aimerie Pena, Kloie Rodriquez, and Alexis Carrillo).

The Jose Delgado family said the event gets better every year.

[This photographer took the photo of the owner of Fork Off because: "(His chicken fusion taco with Asian influence was the best thing I've eaten in Silver to date!)"]

[She also discovered why a lemonade booth had an interesting name: "Me: Why are you called that? A: Is your momma here? Me: No. A: That's why!"

