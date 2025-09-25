Cobre sets process for application to open board position

By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a special meeting on September 3, 2025. Board members in attendance included Gilbert Guadiana, Emmarie Heredia and Angelina Hardin. Interim Superintendent Randal Piper also attended. Gabriella Begay did not attend.

The board approved the agenda.

Public input none currently.

Action items

Gaudaiana said they needed to develop the vacancy announcement and have a media plan. He asked Piper what he felt would be an appropriate time frame.

Piper said they only had 25 days to fill the position. He thought the application process should be open for a week if they need to run it longer, they could do up to ten days. He thought they could start publishing information the next day. The board agreed to leave the application process open until September 15, 2025. All media for the position will be up on or before September 6, 2025, and it will include the Silver City Daily Press, Facebook and the Cobre website. Guadiana suggested they also post it in the Grant County Beat. The board will do the interviewing on September 22, 2025.

The board discussed what questions they would ask the people who provided a letter of interest to take the open board position. Guadiana felt it would be very important for them to have experience with financial accounting. Heredia had concerns that would scare people away. Guadiana commented it would be very relevant to choosing the better candidate.

A few more questions for the applicants came up but some would not be relevant. They all agreed on the questions they would use and kept it to six questions. They also removed some used previously but added the applicant to describe their experience in finance, management and regulation.

Guadiana nominated Harden for board secretary as the position needed to be filled since David Terrazas had resigned. The board voted for her to take the position. Terrazas's resignation also left a position open on the finance committee, and all voted for Hardin to take that position over.

Meeting adjourned.