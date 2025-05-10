Ground Mapping Completed as Containment Increases

Press Release – Saturday, May 10, 2025

Acres: 482

Start Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Location: 38 miles east of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 200

Containment: 77%

Cause: Lightning

Summary: Ground-based GPS mapping of the Iron Fire has been completed, providing a highly accurate and detailed representation of the final fire perimeter. The fire has been mapped at 482 acres. Unlike aerial infrared mapping, which offers rapid area coverage, ground-based mapping allows firefighters to physically walk the fireline and capture precise perimeter data, enhancing accuracy and ensuring ground-truth validation.

Mop-up operations continue across the fire area, with crews working to a depth of up to 33 feet where conditions permit. This work involves extinguishing smoldering fuels, cooling remaining hot spots, and removing hazards to prevent re-ignition. Establishing this buffer zone well within the containment lines reinforces control efforts and further reduces the risk of fire escape. The depth and thoroughness of this mop-up, in combination with hazard mitigation, help ensure long-term security of the fire area.

Today, crews will complete mop-up in areas where infrared (IR) imagery from an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) has identified remaining heat. With containment now at 77%, personnel are preparing to backhaul equipment and personal gear from the wilderness. All firefighting resources are expected to be off the fireline and back at the Incident Command Post (ICP) by Monday night, ready to support new initial attack assignments on Tuesday.

The public is advised of increased fire-related traffic in and around the incident area. Fire engines and support vehicles, including two road graders, will be working along the 28 Road from Negrito Fire Base, extending down Bursum Road to Highway 12. Please slow down, turn on your headlights, and exercise caution when traveling in this area. Reminder: Forest Road 141 will be closed at the South Fork Negrito Creek Bridge starting Monday, May 12. This road will be closed for several months and visitors should seek alternate routes on Forest Road 94 or Bursum Road.

CDT Hikers: The Snow Lake area is open for public use. For public safety, consider using alternate routes when possible. For trail access updates and alternate route options, please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in effect over the fire area. Unauthorized drone use poses a serious risk to aerial firefighting operations. If you fly, we can't.

Smoke: Smoke presence has been minimal in recent days. However, as temperatures rise, there is potential for increased fire activity and smoke production. Smoke may be visible from Mogollon, Willow Creek, Reserve, CP Anderson, and Snow Lake. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Gila National Forest. For full details, visit: www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-323-8956, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-iron-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest