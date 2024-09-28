By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting September 10, 2024. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ken Ladner, Mayor Pro Tem Guadalupe Cano, Rudy Bencomo, Nicholas Prince (phone), and Stan Snider.

Council comments.

Bencomo had attended the Carnitas Musica y Mas Fiesta on Labor Day weekend. "It was a good celebration, and I got to celebrate my birthday also." He had received a copy of the museum newsletter and complimented how well it had been done. Bencomo wanted to recognize a past Silver City council member, Ralph Dominguez, who had passed away . Bencomo sent his condolences to the family. He reminded everyone that the next day would be 9-11 and the country had been invaded and many lost their lives. It had happened 23 years ago.

Cano wanted to congratulate Jose and Olga Ray for working so hard to put on Carnitas Musica y Mas Fiesta. It had been a great event. She switched over to something she said she had thought about for some time and thinks about it every time they do the salute to the New Mexico flag. "I would like to see welcome signs be in Apache also. This is a tricultural community." She said she would be bringing it to the council.

Although Cano spoke to the need in a previous meeting of people contacting the police department and not the council when a crime is in progress, she felt because of another email she needed to speak to it again. She added that the person sending these emails probably does not read the paper or watch the meetings. She and other council members had received an email about an alleged attempt of a stabbing and the police had not ever heard about it. "You need to call dispatch and not email the council."

Snider said that September 12 would be the national day of encouragement. "It is an important day, and any small amount of encouragement can make a person's day." He thanked the town employees for all the hard work they do.

Prince wanted to invite everyone to attend the celebration at the city Waterworks Building on September 20, 2024. He listed some other events for people to attend that would be coming up.

Ladner wanted to congratulate Diana Ingalls Leyba. She had been one of seven people to receive the award of excellence from the governor. October 4, 2024, Western New Mexico University would have the induction of the 2024 hall of fame alumni. He thanked Jose and Olga Ray for Carnitas Musica y Mas Fiesta. It had been a successful event, and he also thanked the police department, fire department and code enforcement for their help with the event. Ladner recognized the council for all they do for the community. "Silver City is not just great because of individual people but groups that volunteer their time." Many community members work hard behind the scenes, and he thanked them.

The council approved the minutes from August 27, 2024

Public input

Jose Ray thanked the council and town for their continued support of Carnitas Musica y Mas Fiesta. He thanked everyone involved and those that went out of their way to make it a successful event. The carnival had not shown up and backed out at the last minute. A few of the vendors and musicians had also backed out. They have started to work on the next year's event. Ray said the event had not had a lot of attendance on Friday so next year they will only do it on Saturday and Sunday. He thanked some of the sponsors, Gabriel Ramos, Representative Luis Terrazas and Freeport McMoRan.

Gabriel Ramos thanked the council for allowing him to speak. "I am running for senate district 28." He went over his extensive background. He had started by serving his country in the military at age 17. He went over some of the others, Grant County clerk, Mayor Pro Tem Hurley, Cobre School board, county commissioner and senator district 28. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve my community." He felt he had been fortunate to serve in all these areas. He wants to help the community do great things and help with the ups and downs. He respected the council for serving and knew it could be tough. "I have been a state senator and know how to get things done." Ramos listed some of the projects he had been involved with such as Tu Casa and the Veterans Center. "I want to put my expertise to use for the community." When looking for an employee you look for the person with the most experience, he said. "I have that, and I want to help everyone, independent, progressive, democrat or republican." He said when in office you don't look at the affiliation but look at what can be done to help everyone. "I have been able to coach for many sports that I never played as a kid. I have always been involved in serving the community." He thanked them for the time.

Reports.

Allyson Siwik, GRIP (Gila Resource Information Project) had a presentation for the council. She specifically would be addressing the Rural Southwest New Mexico Urban Forestry Project. Marivel Medel said it would be a five-year project with $5 million awarded to Western New Mexico University. The project will have three components. First, they will be developing a new program certificate at the university for urban forestry and arboriculture. The second will be an aboretum for events and a learning place at the university. The third will be a community forestry network. They have six communities (Bayard, Santa Clara, Hurley, Lordsburg, Deming and Silver City) and six plans to build a tree canopy in each one. The funds for the projects will be coming from the USDA Forest Service. They want to build tree equity in disadvantaged communities. Data shows disadvantaged communities have fewer trees than wealthy communities. The project will allow for 1,000 trees to be planted in each of the six communities. They will also be teaching tree care and maintenance. A community engagement road map had been provided to the council. Sarah Hurteau would be the coordinator of the projects. Jacqui Olea, community development for Silver City will be the liaison for the six communities. A survey for the community has been compiled to obtain input. It can be done online, and they have a hard copy that can be filled out. The information can be found on www.swnmforestry.org . Each community has their own page on the website.

Alex Brown, town manager, didn't have a report currently.

New business

The council approved a public celebration permit to Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery for October Fest to be held on October 5, 2024. It will be at 200 North Bullard 11:00 am to 9:30 pm. They will be doing the same thing as they had done last year. Cano said the access had been rough last year for anyone with a disability. Fire Chief Milo Lambert said he would be meeting with them the following week and making sure that all the requirements would be met.

The council approved a public celebration permit to Open Space Brewing for the Gila River Festival to be held on September 26, 2024. It will be at 214 West Yankie Street 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. It will be at the Seedboat Center.

The council approved a public celebration permit for Q's Southern Bistro for Silver City Pride Fest to be held on September 20-21, 2024. It will be at 1201 North Pope Street. Friday will be 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm and Saturday will be at 11:00 am to 7:30 pm. They had done the event before and would have a beer garden and security.

The council approved a public celebration permit for Q's Southern Bistro for the Autism Fest to be held October 12, 2024. It will be at 101 West College Avenue 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The council approved resolution 2024-19. This resolution would name the new recreation center "Henry V. "La Burra" Morales Recreation Center". Cano had a letter of support from Aaron Rogers for naming the center. She read through it and the person had been coached by Morales for many years and named all the things he had done for the community. He had learned many valuable lessons and now coaches in the area are carrying on his legacy. Cano said he had been very much a part of her family's life and very important to her. "I know I am very emotional, but I don't care." She had grown up with family that had benefited from everything he had done. She had grown up with his kids and had started many programs for kids in the area. Cano said her family had not been unique to this; many families have the same stories. "His name is synonymous with Grant County recreation. "

Bencomo said he had been taken back by how involved with the youth and the many programs he started. He served in the military. "We had 13 state championships he was involved in. I truly support this."

The council approved resolution 2024-20. This is for a logo for the Waterworks building. Olea said they had worked hard on this for a few years. Damien Davies had done the artwork.

The council approved the cancelation of the regular meeting September 24, 2024. Ladner and council members Cano, Bencomo and Prince would be attending the 2024 Outdoor Economics Conference on September 23-25, 2024. They also did not have any pending business for that meeting.

Meeting adjourned.