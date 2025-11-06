By Roger Lanse

The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority received a call on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025,

the caller advising he heard about 15 shots from a .22 coming from a nearby address off Highway 15. The caller requested contact in person from a Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy prior to responding to the address.

The deputy advised he made contact with the resident at the address who stated he was killing a skunk in a trap. The deputy said the investigation was complete.

 