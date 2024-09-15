Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Community Partnership for Children held their annual September Spectacular Superhero Family Fit Fest on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Bataan Memorial Park in Santa Clara to raise funds for the organization.
The event began with 5K and 10K runs, and it also featured a "Super Cornhole Clash" and other games, along with more than 20 food and wares vendors, in addition to several partnering organizations offering information about their services. Some were located outside and some inside the Park Pavilion.
The event ended the warm day with a foam party.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.