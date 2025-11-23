Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Crosspoint Church held its annual Holiday Bazaar in its fellowship hall on Nov. 14 and 15, 2025. As usual, vendors were selling all sorts of things for the customers, whether buying for themselves or as Christmas gifts to family and friends. Also on sale were lunches to eat there or to go, and lots of baked goods for taking home. Items for sale included jewelry, decorative items, fabric items of all varieties, artwork, including paintings, woodwork and 3-D printed items. Everyone could find something to purchase and take home.
