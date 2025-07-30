SILVER CITY. July 30, 2025- Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman Wheeler issued a statement about the Animal Cruelty Case involving a Grant County Sheriff's Deputy.
"It is essential that all law enforcement officers uphold the laws they have sworn to enforce and conduct themselves in a way that earns public trust and respect. Unfortunately, in this case it is alleged, a defenseless animal was killed by a Deputy in an act of cruelty. Deputy Alejandro Gomez will now face charges of extreme animal cruelty, as a defendant in the court of law.
I will not compromise my integrity—or that of this office—when there is a conflict of interest because we work with all law enforcement. As a result of this conflict, this case was transferred out of district and was accepted for prosecution by the New Mexico Administrative Office of the District Attorneys to ensure impartiality. In early February Special Counsel Marco Serna accepted the case for review and will be the lead prosecutor, Serna has many years of prosecutorial experience. Serna will decide who in this matter will be prosecuted and on what charges." - DA Norman R. Wheeler
Any questions regarding this case, Attorney Serna can be reached at 505-248-9945.