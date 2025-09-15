SILVER CITY. September 15, 2025- Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman Wheeler issued a statement on Giglio matters and law enforcement.
"It is essential that all law enforcement officers uphold the laws they have sworn to enforce and conduct themselves in a way that earns public trust and respect. The Sixth Judicial District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring the fair administration of justice and with our constitutional and ethical obligations. I want to affirm that no law enforcement officers are being targeting for Giglio purposes.
We cannot compromise our integrity of this office—when there is a conflict of interest because we work with all law enforcement. For informational purposes a Giglio case requires prosecutors to disclose to defense counsel any information that may be used to impeach the credibility of a government witness, including law enforcement officers.
This may include but not limited to:
• Prior dishonest acts or false statements
• Finding untruthfulness in internal investigations
• Criminal charges or convictions
• Bias, misconduct, or other matters bearing on credibility
We greatly appreciate the professionalism and integrity of all law enforcement officers and their continued commitment to serving our community." - DA Norman R. Wheeler
