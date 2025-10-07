Daily Press ‘quips’ concerning Bayard Police Department

By Roger Lanse

Several ‘First Day Ads’ have recently appeared in the classified section of the Silver City Daily Press, seemingly critical of Bayard Police Department Chief Hector Carrillo. The person who placed the classified ads has been identified as Felix Norero Jr., 51, of Bayard.

The crux of Norero’s dispute with Chief Carrillo, according to Carrillo, is an incident which occurred on Aug. 26, 2025, about 6:11 p.m., in which an officer responded to an harassment call and a male suspect was charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespass (unposted) and harassment, and the victim, Norero Jr, believes the charges should have been stiffer.

According to a BPD incident report, an officer responded to 809 Steyskal Street to an harassment call and had contact with the victim, Norero Jr. He advised that Bryson McNeil, (38, of Bayard), went to the victim’s residence the day before and threatened to beat him up and returned that day also. The victim stated he wanted McNeil issued a CTW to the address and one was issued, the report said.

At 7:36 p.m. the same officer responded to the area to a verbal dispute between McNeil and a female, Mercedes Featheringill, where the caller, Norero Jr. advised that McNeil was not allowing Featheringill to walk toward his home. The officer , the report said, had contact with the pair and observed McNeil holding Featheringill’s head due to her ‘actively’ having a seizure. The officer called EMS. Featheringill was treated by EMS and transported to GRMC.

AT 11:36 p.m., the officer responded back to the residence and observed McNeil yelling in the street to Norero Jr. McNeil stated he was not on Norero Jr.’s property but was upset because Featheringill was with Norero Jr. The officer warned McNeil if he continued to yell or come back, he could be arrested.

The next day at 12:08 a.m., the officer responded back to the residence due to McNeil reportedly going in the alleyway between Steyskal and Bard streets and yelling at Norero Jr. The officer did not hear or observe McNeil yelling but McNeil did pass by him while he was being dispatched on Steyskal and Joan streets.

At 4:10 a.m. on the 27th, the officer responded back to the address where McNeil was reportedly on the property and attempting to open the camper trailer door to talk with Featheringill and was yelling at Norero Jr. The report states McNeil left prior to the officer’s arrival. The officer attempted to locate McNeil but was unsuccessful.

According to the report, Norero Jr. said he was in fear of what McNeil might do with him as McNeil was continuously going to the address.

The report said a warrant for arrest is being filed in Magistrate Court Division II for criminal trespass and harassment.

Carrillo told the Beat his department just heard about the inclusion of the ‘quips’ this morning (10/7/25) and has reached out to the Silver City Daily Press and its publisher and editor Nicholas Seibel (as has this reporter) but has not heard back. A Daily Press employee told the Beat, Norero Jr. paid for all these First Day Ad notices (quips) placed in the classified section of the newspaper.

Carrillo stated Norero Jr. does not agree with the charges levied against McNeil and wants additional charges brought forward. He also has filed complaints with other law enforcement agencies against the BPD, which is disturbing, Carrillo said. According to Carrillo, neither the Mayor of Bayard nor the local District Attorney believe additional charges need to be imposed.