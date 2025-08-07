Wildfire in Gila Wilderness caused by lightning August 1
Silver City, NM, Aug. 7, 2025—The Daisy Fire transitioned from management by local Gila National Forest resources to an ad hoc Type 3 incident management team under Incident Commander Dustin Roper as of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The fire is located approximately 16 miles east of Glenwood within the Gila Wilderness along Whitewater Baldy Trail #172, on the ridge between Little Turkey Creek and Iron Creek.
The Daisy Fire, estimated to be 50 acres in size, is creeping and smoldering, consuming dead and down woody debris left by the Whitewater Baldy fire. Most fire activity is observed along its eastern perimeter. Suppression efforts are focused on protecting values at risk, including the Willow Creek subdivision, Indian Creek cabins, range infrastructure, a relic population of Gila trout, and wilderness values.
Recent precipitation has been recorded in the Willow Creek area, however the area where Daisy Fire is burning has missed most of that moisture. The weather forecast is for sunny skies with highs in the 80s and isolated afternoon thunderstorms through the week. Thunderstorms bring gusty, outflow winds – causing erratic fire behavior – and additional lightning that may result in more new wildfires.
