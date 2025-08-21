David Padilla found Guilty of Aggravated Burglary by Silver City Jury

August 21, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that DAVID PADILLA, 45, was found Guilty by a Silver City Jury to 1 Count: Aggravated Burglary, a second-degree felony, occurring on or about May 25, 2024. This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney's J.P. Silva and Hector Bejarano.

On May 25, 2024, Silver City Police officers responded to a report of an aggravated burglary at the Silver City Dog Park. The victim stated that while he was at the park, he heard his truck alarm activate. Running to his vehicle, he observed an individual—later identified as Padilla—inside the truck, seated in the driver's seat. Padilla appeared to be tampering with the area around the steering wheel and searching the glove compartment.

When the victim confronted Padilla, Padilla claimed the truck was his and ordered the victim to leave. A verbal altercation escalated, leading Padilla to exit the vehicle and physically attack the victim. During the struggle, Padilla struck the victim multiple times and attempted to gouge his eye.

Emergency medical services from Gila Regional Medical Center were dispatched to treat the victim's injuries.

Upon arrival, Silver City Police officers arrested Padilla at the scene.

Sentencing to be held at a later date.