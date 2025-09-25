September 25, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that David SHOEMAKER (75) was held without bond on charges of Aggravated Fleeing of a Police Officer (4th Degree), Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer (4th Degree), Reckless Driving , Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer (Refusal to Stop), Concealing identity, No Drivers License, No Seat Belts. (Misdemeanors).
The State was represented by Deputy District Attorney Gerald Byers. Sixth Judicial District Court Judge, the Honorable Judge Stewart presided over the hearing. Judge Stewart granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention, finding that that SHOEMAKER was a danger to the victim and the community.
On September 8, 2025, a New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched in response to a report involving a car theft and assault. The victim stated that SHOEMAKER had held a knife to his neck and stole his vehicle. He told the officers that he thought the stolen vehicle was headed to Animas, NM. It was a beige or brown Volvo with NM plates.
Thirty minutes later the stolen vehicle was found traveling eastbound. The patrol officer activated her emergency equipment in attempt to stop the vehicle. Shoemaker failed to stop the car, with officers in pursuit. After several attempts, officers were able to disable the Volvo and extract Shoemaker from the vehicle.
SHOEMAKER was arrested at the scene; he will remain in jail until trial.