By Roger Lanse

The male body discovered Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in the Big Ditch, under the College Avenue bridge near the intersection of College Avenue and N. Hudson Street, has been identified as Marty McKinney, mid 60s, with a California ID, according to Silver City Police Department Chief Freddie Portillo. Portillo told the Beat, the unattended death is being investigated as a homicide per the department's protocol for any unattended death.