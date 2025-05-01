By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Apr. 20, 2025, at about 7 p.m. a call reporting a deceased female on 25 Ocotillo Drive in Mimbres, was received by the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority. According to a Grant County Sheriff's Office incident report, when deputies arrived at the address, they discovered the female, Shannon Reve Mayfield, 70, of the address, sitting in the front seat of a 1985 Toyota pickup with the driver's side door opened. Blood was observed on her person only on her lower left leg. No blood was found on either hand. An estimated three-foot diameter pool of blood was seen on the ground by the open pickup door.

Other pools of blood were discovered in a nearby shed and trails of blood led from the shed to the pickup.

Witnesses stated the deceased seemed okay 2-3 hours earlier and was talking about rockhounding later in the day. Witnesses said the deceased also mentioned pain in her leg and complained of an open sore or wound on her leg.

Neighbors advised they would take care of the deceased's dogs and donkeys. The deceased's sister, who lives in Oregon, was notified by deputies of the process deputies had taken in the incident.

OMI was called to the scene.

GCSO personnel told the Beat foul play does not seem to be an issue.