By Roger Lanse

On August 30, 2024, at approximately 3:16 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer made contact with a 22-year-old female from Deming in reference to a fraud complaint. The female told the officer she contacted Dylan Johnson, 24, who appeared to be living in St. Cloud, Minnesota, about a residence she was interested in renting in Silver City that was advertised on Facebook.

According to an SCPD incident report, Johnson told the victim to call or text "2142642918," which she did. "Brenda" answered and told the victim she needs to apply for the residence, and pay an application fee of $120, along with an $850 deposit and a month's rent of $850.

The victim submitted the application and the $120 application fee on Aug. 28 to a Zelle profile under the name, "Isaac Gutierrez Brito." The report stated once the victim was approved on Aug. 28, she sent a partial payment of $730 to the Zelle profile leaving her with $970 left to pay. The victim sent the $970 on Aug. 30. "Brenda" then asked for a third payment of $850 to prepare a three-month lease agreement and the victim sent $600 for the third month to the same Zelle account.

An agreement was reached between "Brenda" and the victim to view the residence in question on Saturday, Aug. 31. The victim told the officer when she tried to meet with "Brenda" to see the house, "Brenda" stopped responding and no other messages are shared

On Aug. 30, the officer visited the address in question and when talking to neighbors was unable to determine the owner of the residence. The case was forwarded to the detective division for further investigation.