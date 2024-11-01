By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Oct. 4, 2024, at about 4:16 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy was en route to a call involving a vehicle vs deer accident on Highway 180 at MM 103 (1 mile east of Mangas Terrace), when he observed a black sedan parked on the side of the road at MM 106 (4 miles east of Mangas Terrace) covered in dust. According to a GCSO offense report, the female driver sitting inside the vehicle appeared to be passed out and was unresponsive to the deputy's attempts to gain her attention.

Finally, after several minutes of yelling at her and banging on the windows, the report said, the driver sat up and unlocked the door. As soon as the driver's side door was opened the deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the interior of the vehicle and from the driver's person. The driver also exhibited slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and seemed dazed and confused.

The driver was identified as Nicole Landeros, 28, of Silver City.

Landeros was placed in the rear seat of the deputy's patrol unit and the deputy continued to the original motor vehicle accident call. Other deputies took over the MVA, while the first deputy returned with Landeros to her black sedan.

Landeros was asked by the deputy how much she had to drink and she stated "two beers an hour ago." Landeros then underwent several field sobriety tests which led the deputy to place her under arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs. At the GCSO for paperwork, Landeros blew a .17 and a .16 on a breath alcohol analyzer.

Landeros was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated due to her supplying a breath sample above .16 and booked into the Grant County Detention Center.