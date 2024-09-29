By Frost McGahey







[Editor's Note:The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Four competitive races will be covered in articles this week beginning today, Sept. 29, 2024 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. The replies are posted in the order received.

Early voting starts Tuesday, October 8th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.]



[Author's Note: Barbara Bush missed the Deadline and even after repeated requests she failed to answer the questionnaire, claiming she was too busy.]

Eddie Flores

1A. how long have you lived in Silver?

Eddie Flores: I am a lifelong resident born and raised in Grant County.



2. What do you like best about Grant County?

Flores: The community, climate, and small town family oriented feeling that is rich in tradition and our way of life such as mining and ranching.



3. Why did you decide to run?

Flores: I decided to run because our Great Commissioner in District 4, Billy Billings is at the end of his last term, and I wanted to be the person that continued his hard work on the commission and hope that I can fill the huge shoes that he is leaving behind.



4. What are your top three priorities for the county?

Flores: (1) Working with the Gila Regional Board of Trustees and the administration to improve health care for all of Grant County. (2) Enhancing Public Safety for rural Grant County. (3) Upgrading Infrastructure to include better roads and facilities for youth and Senior Citizens centers.



5. Some commissioners want to raise taxes. Where do you stand?

Flores: I say NO NEW TAXES.



6. Voters are concerned about the high crime rate in Grant County. How can a County Commissioner help?

Flores: A strong Commissioner can help by meeting with the Sheriff and having a relationship with the New Mexico State Police to come up with a solution to enhance response time for all in Grant County, especially rural Grant County.



7. Why do you think voters should vote for you?

Flores: I have the experience and knowledge to hit the ground running and become an effective Commissioner immediately. I am a lifelong resident and I know the traditions and way of life in Grant County. I have made positive differences on the school board along with every other board that I have served on within our community. I also have 39 years of experience in law enforcement. I bring solutions to the problems. I know how to "look outside the box" to continue to make Grant County a great place to live.



8. Have you worked with the present county government?

Flores: I have worked with the present county government on several occasions for different situations and boards.



9. What do you think the most difficult part of being a county commissioner will be?

Flores: I don't think it will be difficult at all for me because of my experience, work ethic, and ability to work cohesively with other commissioners and the County Manager.



10. Are you a member of any organizations?

Flores: I'm a member of academic Honor Societies Delta Mu Delta and Alpha Sigma Phi, appointed and confirmed by the New Mexico Senate as a Commissioner on the Governor's Organized Crime Commission, and a member with the New Mexico State Police Association.