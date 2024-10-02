District 5 County Commissioner Candidate Questionnaire: Part One: Tom Shelley

By Frost McGahey

[Editor's Note:The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting starts Tuesday, October 8th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. The replies are posted in the order received.]



District 5 district includes most of historic downtown Silver City, Chihuahua Hill, the area south of Western New Mexico University including Truck By-Pass Road, Tyrone, the Ridges and Silver Acres, and much of the Mountain View and Rosedale Road.



Current Commissioner Harry Browne is term limited. Shelley did run against Browne in 2020 (Covid) and lost by 34 votes.

Democrat Philip Schoenberg’s answers will be in Part Two.

Tom Shelley

1. How long have you lived in Silver? Shelley: I am a 5th generation rancher, and my family came to Grant County 30 years before New Mexico was a state.



2. What do you like best about Grant County? Shelley: I love the wonderful, hard-working people of my community.



3. Why did you decide to run? Shelley: High inflation caused by poor government policies hurts households and businesses. Drug abuse and crime are on the rise. Young people with good paying jobs cannot afford to own a home. People's rights and freedoms are being eroded. I want to help our community through this crisis and get back to normal.



4. What are your top three priorities for the county? Shelley: 1. Safety and Security - support and keep a good relationship with law enforcement and first responders. Our laws will be enforced better when our citizens demand it. 2. Improve Economy - focus on the basic county services and framework for economic health, limit government, and let businesses and people flourish. 3. Healthcare/Seniors/Veterans - maintain a functional/reliable hospital to facilitate good care for our families, seniors and veterans plus provide a place where great health care professionals enjoy serving our people.



5. Some commissioners want to raise taxes. Where do you stand on that? Shelley: It’s a terrible time to raise taxes when families and businesses are already struggling with high costs.



6. Voters are concerned about the high crime rate in Grant County. How can a County Commissioner help? Shelley: I want our voices on crime to be heard locally and in the state. I support law enforcement and oppose efforts to defund the police.



7. Why do you think voters should vote for you? Shelley: I have a deep respect for hard working people and what they do to take care of their families and the community. I can be trusted to represent their interests because as a lifelong member of this community, I know them, trust them, and respect them. I want an environment where families, individuals, and businesses can flourish.



8. Have you worked with the present county government?

Shelley: As a civil engineer I spent the majority of my career managing environmental compliance and permitting for Freeport-McMoRan where I had to work with the county. I oversaw the design and construction of the largest mined land restoration site in the state. Freeport Miners care deeply about environmental protection and are very proud of our accomplishments.



9. What do you think the most difficult part of being a county commissioner will be? Shelley: Prioritizing the use of limited county resources to the best effect. But my experience as an engineer gives me the skill to solve problems within a budget.



10. Are you a member of any organizations? Shelley: Though retired from Freeport-McMoRan, I continue to participate in the New Mexico Mining Association. I am the Vice-President of Grant County Cattle Growers and a member of the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau. I am also a member of the Board of Supervisors of the Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District. At my church, I work with others to provide food and necessities to the community.