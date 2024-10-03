District 5 County Commissioner Candidate Questionnaire- Part Two: Philip Schoenberg

By Frost McGahey



[Editor's Note:The Grant County Beat asked Candidates questions so voters can determine who they want to vote for. Early voting starts Tuesday, October 8th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. The replies are posted in the order received.]



Tom Shelley’s answers are in Part One

Philip Schoenberg

1A. How long have you lived in Grant County? Schoenberg: I moved to Silver City in 2017.



1B. If you’ve moved to here, where did you come from? Schoenberg: I am originally from the Central Coast of California and have lived in New Mexico since 2007.



2. What do you like best about Grant County? Schoenberg: My family and I love this very special place and the community we have here. I also really make the most of our proximity to the Gila National Forest, the Gila Wilderness and other public lands. I love to spend time hunting, fishing, hiking and backpacking in the Gila with friends and family.



3. Why did you decide to run? Schoenberg: I think we all have a duty to give our time and talents to improve the community we live in. I have been busy raising a family and focusing on my career but at this point in my life, I am a mid-career academic with a relatively flexible schedule, which makes this opportunity for service possible. I am also personally motivated by a desire to offer an example of public service for my children.



4. What are your top three priorities for the county?

Schoenberg: I will advocate for:

· A strong local economy with opportunities for meaningful work;

· Accessible and affordable mental health care;

· Continued development and improvement our trails and open spaces and increased viability of the outdoor recreation economy.



5. Some commissioners want to raise taxes. Where do you stand on that? Schoenberg: This depends on the tax, how it will be used and how much of a burden it would put on the taxpayers of our county.



6. Voters are concerned about the high crime rate in Grant County. How can a County Commissioner help? Schoenberg: It is important to be specific about what the Commission can and cannot control. The people of this community elect our Sheriff. The County Commission is responsible for the budget that supports the Sheriff's department. It is critical that the budget continues to provide sufficient funding to maintain a professional and efficient law enforcement. In addition, the County Commission plays an important role in addressing the root causes of crime, such as poverty, unemployment and mental and behavioral health issues.



7. Why do you think voters should vote for you? Schoenberg: If elected County Commissioner, I will bring a strong analytic temperament and critical thinking skills to the position. I also bring extensive committee experience, budget management skills, and an enthusiasm for hearing all sides of an issue and building consensus. I love this community and will do everything I can to preserve what makes it special while ensuring its continued vitality.

My father was a hunting guide and heavy equipment operator. I grew up in a working-class family in an unincorporated community in rural California, so I understand the experiences of many people across our community. Today, I am honored to work with young people at WNMU who teach me every day and offer insight into the concerns of the younger generation in Grant County. If elected, I will make decisions based on what is best for our entire community.



8. Have you worked with the present county government? Schoenberg: Since deciding to run for this position, I have regularly attended or viewed County Commission meetings, met with most Commissioners individually and learned about the issues facing our community.



9. What do you think the most difficult part of being a county commissioner will be ?Schoenberg: Based on my conversations with current Commissioners, I think the amount of reading and preparation needed to make important well-informed decisions on behalf of Grant County residents will be the most challenging part. That said, as a professor, I am well trained for this part of the job!

10. Are you a member of any organizations?Schoenberg: Rotary International, Boy Scouts of America (adult volunteer for my son's troop), Silver City Masonic Lodge #8 and the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Silver City.