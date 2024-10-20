By Frost McGahey, Investigative Journalist



In a press release received by the Grant County Beat, the Silver City Police Officers' Association (SCPOA) calls out District Attorney Michael Renteria for Weak Plea Agreements and Lack of Accountability.



In it, 25 officers voice serious concerns regarding Renteria's weak plea agreements for offenders who perpetrate violence against police officers. The letter states, "This leniency undermines the safety of our community and the dedicated officers who serve it.

Mr. Renteria has refused to meet with the SCPOA to discuss these critical issues. His apparent lack of enthusiasm for prosecuting violent crimes against police officers raises alarming questions about his priorities and commitment to law enforcement."



The letter states that on one occasion, Renteria allowed an offender who assaulted police officers with a knife to enter a plea agreement which lowered his crimes down to one misdemeanor charge. This was despite the strong disagreement from the victim officers who expected that when they are attacked, justice will be served on their assailant.



The police officers believe that Mr. Renteria's actions are personal because they endorsed Norm Wheeler for district attorney in 2020 and in 2024. Also in a prior letter they criticized his treatment of women in law enforcement.*



The letter continues. "This pattern of behavior suggests that his unwillingness to engage with us may stem from a desire for political retribution or a personal grudge rather than a commitment to public safety."



"Additionally, Mr. Renteria has refused to hold himself accountable for the shortcomings in his office, instead shifting the blame onto his hired prosecutors. This lack of accountability is unacceptable, especially when the safety of our officers and community is at stake."



The press release does say the officers respect the remaining hardworking staff of the district attorney's office, with special gratitude to its female employees.



It concludes with the Silver City Police Officers' Association being disturbed by the mass exodus of staff under Renteria's reign.**



Kyle Spurgeon, the vice-president of the association, was contacted to see if Mr. Renteria has ever responded to the officers' complaints. Spurgeon said, "Never once has he called us."



*Criminal cases plummet under District Attorney Michael Renteria (grantcountybeat.com)



**Twenty –seven people under the former district attorney had left by February of 2024.