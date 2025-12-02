Does Silver City have to be Siren City?

By Frost McGahey



From Wikipedia



"Silver City's siren noise is worse that Orange County, CA's," said a retired paramedic who has moved back to town. "It never used to be that loud."



Another citizen commented, "Silver City is in a bowl. That's why a siren blaring on Market Street can be heard at Wal-Mart. It seems sirens are going off all the time."