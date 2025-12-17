By Roger Lanse
The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at about 4 p.m. at a 40th Street address, that a 13-year-old girl had reportedly been bitten by a neighbor's pit bull and was bleeding. According to an expanded Silver City Police Department blotter, an officer contacted the caller who stated she was going to take her daughter to Gila Regional Medical Center but would wait for the officer at the scene.
The officer attempted to contact the neighbor, but the caller advised the neighbor had left. The officer did make contact with a very aggressive white dog but had negative contact with the dog's owner.
According to the blotter, two dogs were taken from the scene to the High Desert Animal Shelter. And after, the officer conducted a follow-up with the caller at the hospital.