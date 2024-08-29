By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at roughly 4:59 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers spotted a blue 2005 Dodge Durango with three male occupants, later identified as the driver Daniel Gomez, 54; John Castor, 76; and Salvador Vasquez, 43; all of Silver City. According to an SCPD incident report, one of the officers knew the driver had a driver's license that was invalid or revoked, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, in the area of 12th and Grant streets.

The officer relayed to other officers the vehicle was not stopping and was headed east on13th Street passing the intersection of Pope Street. The report stated the vehicle continued east on 13th Street/then right on Hudson Street/left on 12th Street/right on Swan Street/left onto 11th street going east/then a right hand turn onto Gold street/left on Kelly Street headed east, eventually reaching a two-track dirt trail at the end of Camino de Suenos, where the vehicle stopped and the occupants bailed.

According to the report, Castor was immediately placed in investigative detention and Vasquez was located some 10 minutes later about 50 feet from the vehicle. Officers attempted to locate Gomez, who had been seen running into some trees, in a foot search near the vehicle and on Mountain View Road but were unsuccessful.

Gomez is being charged with aggravated fleeing and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer. Vasquez was transported to SCPD and released on a citation to appear.