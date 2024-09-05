By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, to a welfare check at the Super Snappy (1810 N. Swan Street) to a report of a Silver City Care Center resident being there in a wheelchair with someone from the SPIN (Support People In Need) House.

According to an SCPD incident report, the officer identified the two females as Lenore Woodward in the wheelchair and her sister Christine Obutelewicz. 61, who showed a Philadelphia, PA address, in addition to Grant County. Woodward told the officer she was okay but was scared and wanted to go home. The administrator of the SCCC arrived and pushed Woodward away from her sister and next to the officer's patrol unit.

The officer noted in the report, Obutelewicz had slurred speech and was not able to keep herself upright, showing signs of impairment. Obutelewicz began to be angry, cursing at and being aggressive toward the officer saying," I'm going to f*** you up." Walking closer to the officer, she touched the officer's chest with her left finger, whereupon the officer grabbed her wrists and placed her in handcuffs.

While Obutelewicz was being transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance, the transporting officer advised she kicked him in the right shin. Officers issued Obutelewicz a criminal trespass warning for the SCCC and booked her into the Grant County Detention Center.

Obutelewicz has been charged with two counts of battery on a peace officer. She was released from the GCDC on Tuesday, Sept. 3 under a $1,000 unsecured bond, GCDC staff told the Beat.