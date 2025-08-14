Election Season Kicks Off With Filing Day for County Offices on Tuesday, August. 26, 2025

The 2025 county election season is set to begin on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Grant County residents interested in being candidates in the 2025 Regular Local Election will file to run for office on this date.

On August 26, from 9 am to 5 pm, the Office of the Grant County Clerk will process declarations of candidacy forms for eligible county residents. All interested individuals are encouraged to come prepared with the necessary documentation during these hours. Candidate qualifications will then be reviewed and verified by August 29th.

Candidates for the following offices will file with the Grant County Clerk’s Office, located at 1400 Highway 180 E., Silver City on that day:

• Town of Hurley

Mayor (4-year term)

2 Council Positions (4-year term)

2 Council Positions (2-year term)

Municipal Judge (2-year term)

City of Bayard

2 Council Positions (4-year term)

Municipal Judge (2-year term)

Village of Santa Clara

2 Trustee Positions (4-year term)

Town of Silver City

Mayor (4-year term)

District 2 Councilor (4-year term)

District 4 Councilor (4-year term)

Municipal Judge (4-year term)

Silver Consolidated School District

District 1 School Board Member (4-year term)

District 2 School Board Member (4-year term)

District 4 School Board Member (4-year term)

Cobre Consolidated School District

3 School Board Member Positions (4-year term)

Grant Soil and Water Conservation District

2 Board Supervisors (4-year term)

Deming Soil and Water Conservation District

2 Board Supervisors (4-year term)

Hidalgo Soil and Water Conservation District

2 Board Supervisors (4-year term)

NMSA 1978, 1-22-7(B)

A candidate shall file for only one position in the same local government but may file for a position in more than one local government on the same filing day.

NMSA 1978, 1-22-3(B)

No person shall become a candidate in a regular local election unless the person physically resides within the boundaries of the district or districted area in which the person desires to be elected or to represent and the person’s record of voter registration shows that the person is both a qualified elector of the state and was registered to vote in the area to be elected to represent on the date the proclamation calling a local election is filed in the office of the secretary of state.

Interested county residents will also be able to keep track of who files in real time on the Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.nm.us