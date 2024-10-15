By Roger Lanse
Pamela Reipold, 55, of Silver City, was heading west on Highway 180 at MM 96 (1 mile east of Mangas) on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at about 9:24 p.m., when she was surprised by a large animal crossing the highway in front of her from the south. According to a Grant County Sheriff's Office accident report, Reipold was travelling 55-60 mph and because of darkness collided with the elk causing damage to the front driver side of her vehicle – fender, headlight, grill, and hood -- and killing the elk on impact. Deputies could see elk hair lodged between the hood and fender.
According to the report, Reipold's vehicle was still driveable. There were no human injuries and no EMS response.