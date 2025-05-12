Erik Michael Lopez held without bond for a firearm and Fentanyl seizure, indicating a continued pattern of criminal conduct.
Monday, May 12, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Erik Michael Lopez was held without bond in a Pre-Trial Detention hearing for charges of Trafficking Fentanyl and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Sixth Judicial District Trial Attorney Joseph Silva was the prosecutor at the hearing in the Grant County District Courthouse, Silver City, New Mexico. LOPEZ will be held until trial.
On March 14, 2025, LOPEZ was pulled over by Silver City Police after it was determined that the truck's registration expired and the vehicle was not properly insured. LOPEZ was asked for proof of registration, insurance and driver's license. LOPEZ failed to produce any of the documents. The truck was impounded. After a search warrant was issued, investigators found Inside the truck a firearm, and two containers believed to be Fentanyl. After testing approximately five-hundred and fifty Fentanyl pills were seized.
Grant County District Court Judge James B. Foy determined that LOPEZ is dangerous to the community due to his history of criminal behavior, the presence of a firearm and involvement in drug trafficking. Judge Foy ordered LOPEZ to be detained until trial.