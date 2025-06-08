Photo by Mary Alice Murphy
[Editor's Note: This photographer tried to get all the Mercado booths, but some escaped her. Enjoy what's there!}
¡Fiesta Latina! 2025 took over Regent's Square and other nearby venues on the Western New Mexico University campus since Thursday evening. The event included concerts, dancing, music, demonstrations, activities for kids, charros, and always a popular part of the event is the Mercado. This year, about 35 vendors came to Silver City from all parts of Mexico with their handmade jewelry, textiles of various fabrics and colors, alebrijes (which are fantastical animal figures, usually brightly painted), leather goods, pine needle baskets, straw paintings, feather art and so many more creative and beautiful items to admire and purchase. It's always a place to buy gifts of handmade creations for throughout the year, and, of course, a little something for the purchaser, too.
