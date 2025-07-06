Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER
Notification for Public Health and Safety
Sunday, July 6, 2025
Direct Attack on Panther Fire as Trout Fire Winds Down
Panther Fire:
Acres: 80 Start Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Location: 10 miles west of Lake Roberts
Personnel: 35 Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning
Trout Fire:
Acres: 47,294 Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025 Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM
Personnel: 180 Containment: 89% Cause: Lightning
Summary: Yesterday, aviation resources were used to transport firefighters to the Panther Fire burning in the Gila Wilderness 10 miles west of Lake Roberts. Retardant was utilized to assist firefighters as they implemented direct line tactics. Today, an additional Hotshot crew will be inserted along with medical support personnel. Aviation will also support the ground crews.
Progress continues on the Trout Fire, with road repair crews working on the south side of the fire and firefighters securing the southwest perimeter of the fire ensuring there is no residual heat that could threaten the line.
Weather: Warmer and dryer conditions are expected today. Temperatures will reach into the 90s with humidity in the teens and light winds. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.
Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .
Closures & Fire Restrictions:
Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001
Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions
Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951
More Information:
Panther Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-panther-fire
Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire
Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
Public Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)
Email: