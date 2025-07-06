Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Sunday, July 6, 2025

Direct Attack on Panther Fire as Trout Fire Winds Down

Panther Fire:

Acres: 80                  Start Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025                  Location: 10 miles west of Lake Roberts

Personnel: 35                Containment: 0%                        Cause: Lightning

Trout Fire:

Acres: 47,294                    Start Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025              Location: 12 miles north of Silver City, NM

Personnel: 180             Containment: 89%                      Cause: Lightning

Summary: Yesterday, aviation resources were used to transport firefighters to the Panther Fire burning in the Gila Wilderness 10 miles west of Lake Roberts. Retardant was utilized to assist firefighters as they implemented direct line tactics. Today, an additional Hotshot crew will be inserted along with medical support personnel. Aviation will also support the ground crews.

Progress continues on the Trout Fire, with road repair crews working on the south side of the fire and firefighters securing the southwest perimeter of the fire ensuring there is no residual heat that could threaten the line.

Weather: Warmer and dryer conditions are expected today. Temperatures will reach into the 90s with humidity in the teens and light winds. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Safety: Please remain vigilant and travel cautiously in the fire area and around incident personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Closures & Fire Restrictions:

Road closures: https://www.nmroads.com/default.html?v=2025012001

Gila National Forest Closures and Alerts: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions

 Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_3951 

More Information:

Panther Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-panther-fire 

Trout Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire

Trout Fire BAER Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-trout-fire-burned-area-emergency-response-baer 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Public Information Phone: 575-323-8964 (8 am – 8 pm)

Email: 2025.trout@firenet.gov 