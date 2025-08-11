Final News Release on Daisy Fire 091125

Silver City, NM, Aug. 11, 2025 — Effective Monday, August 11, 2025, at 7:00 a.m., the ad hoc Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) under Incident Commander Dustin Roper transferred command of the Daisy Fire to a Type 4 Organization from the Gila National Forest. This will be the final news release. The Daisy Fire remains at 46 acres with an increase in containment to 80%.

Over the weekend, the Gila Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Mimbres New Mexico State Forestry Crew achieved the objectives set by the IMT for full suppression. With handline construction completed, firefighters hiked out ahead of incoming storms on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, firefighters flew into the fire and confirmed that the fire remained within containment lines despite changing weather conditions in the area. Minimal smoke was observed well within the fire’s interior. Firefighters completed suppression repair work, restoring indirect handline along trails and roads near the community of Willow Creek to a natural state. Light precipitation fell across the fire area Sunday afternoon from passing storms.

The Mimbres New Mexico State Forestry Crew was released Sunday afternoon to return home to reset and prepare for the next fire assignment. The Gila Hotshots remained in the area to support initial attack operations should new fires occur and were released Monday morning prior to the team transition.

Visitors should be aware that recently burned areas may contain unstable trees, loose soil, hidden ash pits, and other hazards that can cause injury. Trails, roads, and vegetation may be damaged or unstable, so extra caution and awareness of surroundings are essential when recreating in these areas. Before visiting the Gila National Forest, check www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts for the most up-to-date conditions.