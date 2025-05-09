Friday, May 9, 2025

Acres: 637

Start Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Location: 38 miles east of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 183

Containment: 45%

Cause: Lightning

Summary: Firefighters initiated a ground-based GPS perimeter walk yesterday to improve the accuracy of fire mapping. While the effort is still underway, the northern perimeter has been verified and combined with data from a previous infrared (IR) flight. Based on current assessments, the Iron Fire is estimated at approximately 637 acres. Crews will continue working to complete ground perimeter mapping to finalize the acreage.

With suppression objectives accomplished in the Snow Lake and Willow Creek areas, resources are being reassigned to support initial attack efforts or will return home to rest and prepare for future fire assignments.

Fire managers are closely monitoring a forecasted wind event expected early next week, which could influence fire behavior. Due to the presence of numerous snags (standing dead trees) in the fire area, firefighters will be strategically removed from the fireline ahead of the wind event to ensure their safety. Resources remaining on the incident will be available to assist with any new fire starts in the area.

An Unmanned Aerial System (UAS or drone) is currently supporting the incident by providing infrared imagery to assist fire managers in detecting remaining heat sources, particularly along the perimeter where they may pose a threat to containment lines. The UAS pilot coordinates closely with air operations to ensure flight safety and avoid conflicts with ongoing helicopter missions.

The Snow Lake area, including Dipping Vat Campground, Snow Lake Boat Launch, and the Snow Lake Trailhead are now open to the public. Visitors are advised that firefighting personnel and equipment are still active in the area. Please exercise caution when driving on forest roads—reduce speed, stay alert, and use headlights to improve visibility.

CDT Hikers: For public safety, hikers are asked to avoid the fire area and consider using alternate routes when possible. For trail access updates and alternate route options, please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in effect over the fire area. Unauthorized drone use poses a serious risk to aerial firefighting operations. If you fly, we can’t.

Smoke: Smoke presence has been minimal in recent days. However, as temperatures rise, there is potential for increased fire activity and smoke production. Smoke may be visible from Mogollon, Willow Creek, Reserve, CP Anderson, and Snow Lake. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Gila National Forest. For full details, visit:www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-323-8956, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-iron-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest