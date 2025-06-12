Meadow and Trout fires are 15 miles north of Silver City

Silver City, NM, June 12, 2025—Firefighters are responding to two new wildfires approximately 15 miles north of Silver City. The fires are located east and west of New Mexico Highway 15, in the Meadow Creek and Sheep Corral areas.

The Meadow Fire was reported last night and is located near the end of a spur road in the Meadow Creek area. It is burning in ponderosa pine, oak, and grass. An engine crew worked the fire overnight, establishing fireline around the 8.5-acre fire. Another engine crew, along with the Northern Colorado Type 2 hand crew took over the Meadow Fire this morning and are working to establish containment.

The Trout Fire, estimated at 26 acres was reported early this morning and is burning in ponderosa pine, juniper, and brush. It is located near Forest Road 876 (Trout Creek Road) north of the Sheep Corral area. Ground resources including the Gila Hotshots, an engine crew, and eight-person fire suppression module are being supported with aerial resources including two Single Engine Air Tankers, a Type 3 helicopter, and fixed wing air attack.

The public is asked to please avoid the Meadow Creek, Trout Creek, and Sheep Corral areas for their safety due to heavy firefighter traffic, the presence of uncontained wildfires, and the dry, volatile conditions that currently exist.

Smoke is likely to be visible from Highway 15 and the Mimbres valley. Smoke monitors have been set up at Lake Roberts and at the Wilderness District Office. Real-time smoke information can be obtained at AirNow.gov. The specific cause of the fires is under investigation.

As a reminder, fire danger is currently rated “extreme” and the Gila National Forest remains in stage 2 fire restrictions due to prolonged drought conditions. Under stage 2 fire restrictions, the use of fire, campfire, stove fire, and charcoal is prohibited anywhere on the forest. The use of generators and other equipment powered by internal combustion engines is restricted to the hours between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. Smoking is prohibited except within a vehicle, building, or developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or has been cleared of flammable materials. Use of a propane grill that has a shutoff valve is allowed within areas at least 6 feet in diameter that are clear of flammable materials.

Remember that not all human-caused wildfires are the result of campfires and cigarettes. Wildfires can also be started by hot material thrown out of your exhaust pipe, hot vehicles parked over tall vegetation, or sparks created by chains dragging behind vehicles as they travel. So please ensure proper maintenance of exhaust systems, be careful when selecting a parking spot, and keep chains and other equipment properly stowed.

