Photos of flag raising and video Courtesy of Al Gamboa

The Fourth of July events at Gough Park began at 9 a.m. sharp. After the raising of the American Flag, the New Mexico Flag and the P.O.W.-M.I.A flag, and the Pledge of Allegiance, Keana Huerta sang The Star-Spangled Banner.

img 4472Before raising the flags

 img 4474Minutemen

img 4475New Mexico flag on its way up

img 4477At attention during the Fledge of Allegiance and The Star-Spangled Banner

img 5478mamFlags flying high by Mary Alice Murphy

 