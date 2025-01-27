PHOENIX, AZ, January 27, 2025 – Freeport-McMoRan is pleased to announce its foundation has awarded $3 million to 66 projects across its 12 U.S. operating communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, New Mexico and Texas through its Community and Social Investment Funds.

"The success of our community investments depends on genuine partnerships with communities to identify opportunities, address potential risks to resilience and well-being, and collaboratively develop initiatives that strengthen communities for the long term," said Tracy Bame, President, Freeport-McMoRan Foundation. "We deeply value our relationships with community partners, as these collaborations enable us to contribute effectively to projects and programs that deliver meaningful social benefits and build the foundation for resilience in a post-mining future.

"In 2024, we maintained ongoing dialogue with community stakeholders and partner organizations to drive progress toward greater resilience," Bame said. "Partners continue to explore critical issues affecting their future, such as the energy transition, climate change, mine transitions, economic diversification and the evolving nature of work."

The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation works with a range of committed partners throughout the investment process. These include True Impact, who helps organizations consider and measure the impact of their projects, and Better City, an economic advisory firm that helps host communities create Resilience Action Plans.

These plans involve a community-driven process to engage stakeholders in identifying and prioritizing risks, developing actionable strategies and finding resources for both short- and long-term actions. They are designed to fit with existing community plans and consider local resources and capacities.

The goal is to boost the community's overall resilience and ability to respond to risks and opportunities, supporting long-term prosperity. The Foundation aims to support projects that align with these plans through its Community and Social Investment Funds.

Community Investment Fund Process

The Community Investment Fund process is led by seven to nine local leaders representing diverse organizations and two to three Freeport-McMoRan representatives who determine how funds are awarded. These community leaders are selected by members of the local Community Partnership Panel, a stakeholder engagement forum established by Freeport-McMoRan more than 19 years ago to foster open and ongoing dialogue with the community. The process allows the company and the community to work together to develop thoughtful solutions that address community needs.

Since 2012, $6.2 million has been invested through the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Community Investment Fund in Grant County. The funds have been awarded to programs and projects that help foster sustainability and reduce dependency on any single industry. In 2024, $450,000 was awarded to the following grant recipients:

Center for Health Innovation – Public Health Institute

Behavioral Health Healing-Centered Training – $50,000

Funds will be used to develop a trauma curriculum and implement training for providers to help ensure the emotional and physical safety of those most vulnerable in the community. This project aligns with the Behavioral Health Strategy in the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.

Cobre Consolidated School District – Cobre High School

Drone STEM MiniMed School Experience – $35,000

Funds will support the Drone STEM MiniMed School Experience which provides students with an innovative approach to expand their interest and skillsets, exposing them to careers in STEM and medicine. This project aligns with the leadership strategy in the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.

Future Forge Inc.

Trade Center Project Manager – $25,000

Funding will be used to hire a project manager for the new Future Forge Transitional Trade Center, which will provide essential vocational training and educational opportunities to over 200 community members. This project aligns with the economy strategy in the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.

Grant County Community Foundation

Capacity Building 2024 – $20,000

Funds will be used to provide grant writing training and support to local nonprofits to build their capacity and increase the impact they have on the community. This project aligns with the economy strategy in the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.

National Center for Frontier Communities

Grant County Mining District Community Food Project – $25,000

Funding will support the Frontier Food Hub to enhance food security in the Mining District by expanding food access through farmstands and food hub distributions.

National Forest Foundation

Black Fire Burned Landscape Trail Initiative – $18,000

This initiative will provide nearly 100 local and regional professionals with the skills and capacity to effectively address trail restoration in post-fire landscapes. This project aligns with the leadership strategy in the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.

Commons Center for Food Security and Sustainability

Mining District Choose Your Own Pantry – $135,000

Funding will establish an ADA-accessible "Choose Your Own" food pantry to improve food security, access and choice for area households by allowing clients to select their own items based on personal preferences, dietary and household-specific needs.

Tyrone Water and Wastewater Association

Tyrone Water Tower Assessment and Repair – $100,000

The project will assess and repair the Tyrone Water Tower, the only reserve water source for the Tyrone townsite. This project aligns with the economy strategy in the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.

Village of Santa Clara

Santa Clara Mercado Improvements – $42,000

Funds will be used to provide a full-service mercado that will foster entrepreneurship and promote community connections. This project aligns with the economy strategy in the Grant County Resilience Action Plan.