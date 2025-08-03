Future Forge held open house 072625

Photos by Meredith Phillips below the text.

Future Forge Makerspace held an open house on Saturday, July 56, 2025, at its building at 307 E. College Ave. in Silver City.

It also featured in the street outside, the Saturday morning Maker's Market, which regularly takes place from 10 a.m.-2p.m. at the MainStreet Plaza off Bullard Street between 7th and 8th streets for the months of May through October.

For more information on Future Forge and the Makers' Market, visit www.futureforge.org

The comprehensive facility offers training and unlimited use of space and equipment for a monthly fee for any creative endeavor one can dream up. Those interested in what it has to offer are invited to drop in for a tour.

At the Sweet N Spicy booth on Saturday, artists crafted custom pens, water bottles and other products and decorated them with little characters.

Events such as the open house and markers' market provide an opportunity for anyone with any skills to display their talent and sell their goods,

At the Social Apothecary, Jamiell Goforth created delicious, elevated craft cocktails sans alcohol.

The photographer noted that the founder, Stephen Lindsey, does an excellent job at fundraising and has been able to acquire an adjacent lot to develop an outdoor space

[This photographer said she liked the prices of items of Southwest Designs so much, she purchased four gifts.]

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.