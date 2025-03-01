Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Stephen Lindsey, co-founder of the Future Forge Makerspace, along with co-founder Mary Stone, planned and produced a dinner, with an awards ceremony. They room filled with members of Future Forge and community members that support the effort.
The mission of the program is:
The goal of Future Forge Makerspace is to provide access to tools, equipment, knowledge, skills, and space to propel and empower our local community.
We aim to make resources accessible to all generations to allow for exploration, innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative growth, while understanding how to work together in a productive way.
