NMASIC has been made aware of a G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Storm that may impact critical infrastructure around New Mexico. The sun has emitted several powerful solar flares, including one X-class flare, the most powerful category of solar flares, two M-class flares which are classified as moderate, and 25 common solar flares. This coronal mass ejection (CME), is associated with an X5.1 solar flare and is anticipated to arrive and partially impact earth starting around mid-day Wednesday and lasting until possibly Friday. See attached for further information.
A G4 geomagnetic storm is considered severe, and its impacts on
critical infrastructure can include the following:
- Induced Currents - Possible widespread voltage control problems and some protective systems may mistakenly trip out key assets from the power grid. Induced pipeline currents intensify.
- Spacecraft - Systems may experience surface charging; increased drag on low earth orbit satellites and tracking and orientation problems may occur.
- Navigation - Satellite navigation (GPS) degraded or inoperable for hours.
- Radio - HF (high frequency) radio propagation sporadic or blacked out
Attachment Link: Homepage | NOAA / NWS Space Weather Prediction Center