Tuesday, August 5, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Garbriel O. Marquez was found guilty by a Silver City jury on charges of Trafficking (by Possession with Intent to Distribute), - a First Degree Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance - a Fourth Degree Felony, Concealing Identity-Misdemeanor and Improper Turning at Intersection-a penalty assessment Misdemeanor. Sixth Judicial District Trial Attorney Hector Bejarano and Assistant District Attorney Joseph Silva represented the state at the hearing in the Grant County District Courthouse, Silver City, New Mexico.
On February 4, 2024, MARQUEZ was pulled over for a Traffic Violation. After refusing to surrender his driver's license and provide any personal information. MARQUEZ was placed under arrest for concealing his identity. After a search was conducted, narcotics were found on his person. A records check by central dispatch revealed 2 outstanding arrest warrants. MARQUEZ's driver's license was revoked. He was taken into custody, and the vehicle was impounded until a search warrant was issued. A search inside of the car revealed; a firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia were located.
Officers from the Silver City Police Department, Grant County Sheriff's office, Investigators from the District Attorney's office and a forensic scientist from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety presented testimony and were instrumental in securing MARQUEZ's conviction on all counts. MARQUEZ faces a potential sentence of up to 19 years and six months. Sentencing to be held at a later date.