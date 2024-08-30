By Mary Alice Murphy, using the minutes received from Gila Basin Irrigation Commission Secretary B.J. Agnew.

Gila Basin Irrigation Commission Chair David Ogilvie called the meeting to order at the Cliff Schools Computer Lab.

A quorum of members attended, with representation from the Upper Gila Irrigation Association, the Fort West Irrigation Association and the Gila Farms Irrigation Association. The Gila Hot Springs Irrigation Association, the Riverside Irrigation Association and the Grandpa Harper Irrigation Association were represented by proxy.

After approving the minutes, the members also approved the bank balance of $437.95.

Each ditch presented its status and needs.

The Gila Farm Ditch needs to have the headgate redone.

The Upper Gila Ditch has the Oak Trust repair as a priority with the Jerry Woodrow project next.

The Fort West Ditch has the Rose Shoemaker project and the Maldonado siphon. The Bear Creek siphon is also engineered for work, with funding in place with Grant County acting as fiscal agent.

Dean Pritchert of the National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) will serve as Project Manager. Funding comes from NRCS Federal dollars with the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission (ISC) providing match dollars. The acequias will not be out any money on these projects. In September or October these projects should be put out for bid. If the GBIC could receive monthly updates on the progress of the project(s), it would be helpful.

Water flow is adequate in these ditches currently.

Under action items for consideration, they heard from Maya Clifford, water resources manager on the Arizona Water Settlements Act funding in the New Mexico Unit, under the authority of the Water Trust Board with approval through the Interstate Stream Commission.

She was present via Zoom to assist ditches with the next steps to use the funding made available to the GBIC for the Upper Gila Diversion project that did not come to fruition.

A Ditch Task Force meeting took place in the Spring of 2024 to study different opportunities to utilize this funding. All three local ditches need to be involved in the study of projects for the use of these funds. There is approximately $925,000 left from the Upper Gila Diversion Project that may be used.

The GBIC sent a Letter of Intent in May 2024 to the ISC regarding the use of these funds. It was noted that the New Mexico Council of Governments (COG) might be able to be used as Fiscal Agent for these funds. Members discussed using part of this funding to hire a person to manage, administer and oversee the projects that will use these funds.

The GBIC needs to use some "out-of-the-box" engineering to find a comprehensive plan that will meet the basic needs of all three ditches. There is a September 16, 2024, timeline for a Draft Scope of Work for Review or a Draft Preliminary Design for Review. A Final Project Proposal needs to be provided to ISC by January 6, 2025. It is not a requirement for the GBIC to attend the January meeting. But it is highly recommended.

One question raised asked If the GBIC receives these funds in 2025, what is the timeline for utilizing these monies?

The answer: probably one year to get it spent.

GBIC members approved a motion to form an ad-hoc committee to meet as soon as possible to form a plan for the long-range goals of the GBIC for the ditches. Clifford requested a rudimentary draft as soon as possible.

Under old business, members noted that none of the ditches which received capital outlay funding this year had yet received the money.

The question came up: "How do we access these funds?" but no one had a conclusive answer.

It was announced that Aug. 30 was the deadline for public input on the proposed Pilot Funding Cycle for investing the New Mexico Unit Fund money in water projects in southwest New Mexico.

The next meeting will take place Sept. 16, 2024 at 6 p.m., with location to be announced.

The meeting adjourned at 7:25 p.m.